NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has surpassed $14 million raised in its ongoing presale. With over 13,500 investors participating, the project is gaining inclusion in Bitcoin and XRP press updates, where it is being referenced as part of broader altcoin market commentary.





Measurable Presale Progress

The structured presale format has already sold through 75% of its allocation, with pricing increasing at each stage. A confirmed launch price of $0.007 per token gives investors clarity ahead of 2025 exchange listings.

Capital raised: $14 million to date



$14 million to date Investor participation: 13,500+ early holders



13,500+ early holders Allocation sold: 75% complete



75% complete Launch price: $0.007





Bitcoin and XRP Context

Bitcoin remains the most established digital asset, while XRP continues to influence narratives around global payments. In this environment, analysts have begun referencing MAGACOIN FINANCE as part of altcoin comparisons, noting how its presale traction sets it apart from generic meme projects.

Why Mentions Are Growing

Fundraising milestone – $14 million confirmed in presale.



– $14 million confirmed in presale. Structured rollout – price increases at each stage.



– price increases at each stage. Cross-community mentions – inclusion in Bitcoin and XRP press commentary.





Looking Ahead

With limited presale supply remaining and Bitcoin/XRP press mentions expanding, MAGACOIN FINANCE is entering its next phase of visibility ahead of anticipated listings.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and XRP remain central to market narratives, but MAGACOIN FINANCE’s measurable fundraising progress and press inclusion show how new entrants are gaining recognition in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

