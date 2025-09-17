Durabook Introduces the GC-R8, a Versatile, Rugged Ground Control Station for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Operations

FREMONT, CA,, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREMONT, CA, 17 September 2025 – Durabook today introduced the GC-R8 rugged Ground Control Station (GCS) for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) operations. Durabook specifically developed the GC-R8 to play to the strengths of its R8 Rugged Tablet’s suitability for unmanned systems and mission control, and to uniquely accommodate a broad range of customizations. The R8 Rugged Tablet with 8-inch LCD display is equipped with 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors, providing an unmatched combination of power and portability. Seamless integration of the GC-R8 with the R8 Rugged Tablet realizes a fully featured, portable, next-generation ground control system ready to handle missions and applications across defense, industrial, and field operations.

The Durabook GC-R8 delivers unrivalled durability and flexibility built on the powerful R8 Rugged Tablet. A key differentiator of the GC-R8 is its unique breadth of customization capabilities as it enables real-time precision control with up to 36 customizable I/O channels, supporting joysticks, D-pads, toggle switches, thumb wheels, and diverse buttons. These options allow the GCS to better support a wide diversity of application and user requirements. Alongside this launch, Durabook is actively collaborating with partners to develop additional GCS solutions based on the R8—each offering different layouts, integrations, and functionalities, yet all unified by the same rugged tablet at their core.



Reliability is critical in UAV/unmanned systems applications from defense reconnaissance to search and rescue to commercial surveying and the work is often conducted in the harshest environments, so Durabook made the GC-R8 MIL-STD-810H compliant and it is IP66 certified. The controller is designed with quiet, fanless Coolfinity™ technology, and withstands an operating temperature range from -4°F to 140°F. Together with the R8 Rugged Tablet, the system comes with a sunlight-readable 8-inch HD DynaVue® display (up to 800 nits) that remains operable with gloves, in night vision, or in stealth mode. The rugged GC-R8 is mission-ready in any environment found in its target markets of defense and security; energy and utilities; agriculture and forestry; and public safety and emergency.

“UAV applications are expanding rapidly across defense and a broad span of commercial sectors and substantial growth is expected in the global UAV GCS market,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “Durabook is leading with technological advancements in the range of flexibility and control this CGS offers. The GC-R8 redefines how professionals operate unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“The defense community demands technology that can adapt to a wide spectrum of mission requirements,” said Joe Guest, president of Durabook Federal. “The GC-R8 sets a new standard in versatility—supporting ground, maritime, and multi-domain operations across the defense sector. Durabook is committed to equipping federal agencies with solutions that deliver uncompromising reliability, adaptability, and mission success.”

Equally important as flexibility and reliability, the GC-R8 provides dependable connectivity and secure communication. Its broad-spectrum antenna design supports frequencies from 600 MHz to 7125 MHz, covering all cellular and Wi-Fi bands, and allows integration of third-party RF modules for extended range including L-Band, S-Band, and C-Band for industrial and military UAVs. The GC-R8 unified communication platform offers multiple wired and wireless datalink options, including military-grade M12 LAN and USB connectors. Out in the field the controller offers long operational endurance but the R8 Tablet can also be fit with a high-capacity battery.

Though rugged and ready to handle challenging environments the GC-R8 is ergonomically engineered and lightweight at 2.65 lbs. Additionally, the station supports VESA mounting, and includes accessories such as shoulder straps, stylus, and D-ring screws for field adaptability.

The new RC-R8 Ground Control Station is available for purchase now. For full specs and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/us/products/gc-r8-ground-control-station/ .

