IG Asia Acquires Majority Interest in the Anomaly 6 and Kokzaboy Porphyry Copper Prospects in the Republic of Kazakhstan

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IG ASIA LLC (“IG Asia” or the “Company”), a private Nevis based company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional shareholders’ agreement to acquire 51% ownership interest of exploration rights over underexplored porphyry copper prospects Anomaly 6 and Kokzaboy hosting significant historical interceptions located within the most prolific porphyry belt in the Republic of Kazakhstan (the “Project").

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Sole Funding Period: To secure and maintain a 51% stake in the Project, IG Asia will provide exclusive funding of USD 650,000 over the initial two-year period or until the amount is fully utilized, whichever comes first.

To secure and maintain a 51% stake in the Project, IG Asia will provide exclusive funding of USD 650,000 over the initial two-year period or until the amount is fully utilized, whichever comes first. Initial Joint Funding: Following the Sole Funding Period, and if shareholders wish to continue financing and developing the Project, an initial joint funding of USD 2,000,000 will be made over the next two years. IG Asia will contribute two-thirds of this amount, totaling USD 1,333,333, while minority shareholders will contribute USD 666,667 to maintain their 49% ownership.

Following the Sole Funding Period, and if shareholders wish to continue financing and developing the Project, an initial joint funding of USD 2,000,000 will be made over the next two years. IG Asia will contribute two-thirds of this amount, totaling USD 1,333,333, while minority shareholders will contribute USD 666,667 to maintain their 49% ownership.

If minority shareholders opt not to participate in the Initial Joint Funding, IG Asia reserves the right to continue funding independently and potentially increase its stake to 65%. Subsequent Funding: After the initial joint funding period concludes, all shareholders will contribute funding proportionally on a pro-rata basis.

• Project is ideally located within an established mining district

The Anomaly 6 Project, along with IG Asias flagship project Pribrezhniy (inferred resources of 1.38Bt @ 0.37% CuEq as reported in the preliminary economic assessment by JT. Boyd), is situated within the most prolific porphyry belt in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This belt hosts several significant porphyry deposits, including Aktogay (2.2Bt @ 0.37% Cu), Aidarly (1.5Bt @0.38% Cu), Koksay (736Mt @ 0.42% Cu) and Kounrad (pre-mined resources 800Mt @ 0.62% CuEq).



Figure 1: Map of IGA projects and major Cu/Mo porphyry systems in Central Kazakhstan





Located at 80km WSW from the town of Balkhash, it boasts excellent mining infrastructure with access to power, water, a dual line railway and a smelter within the district (Figure 2).

The Project area covers 3 licences, totalling 82.59 km2 of exploration ground with the exploration stage of the licenses being valid until 2030 with possible 3yrs extension to identify and delineate mineral resources as well as to discover potential new orebodies within the license.

Figure 2a: Project infrastructure





GEOLOGY

The Project is spatially related to Devonian Volcanic Belt of Central Asia Orogenic Belt, also known as Altaids. This belt extends from Russian Far East through Mongolia, Northern China, Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and hosts Tier 1 deposits such as Oyu Tolgoi (2.7Bt @ 1.5% CuEq) in Mongolia and Kalmakyr (3.7Bt @ 0.4% Cu & 0.6 g/t Au) in Uzbekistan.

Two stocks of intrusive complexes, Topar and Kounrad are hosting the mineralization. Stock of Topar complex 1500X2000 meters in size consists of fine-grained plagiogranite, granodiorite porphyry and fine-grained diorites. Propylitic alteration and base metals mineralization have been reported within this complex.

The concealed Anomaly 6’s Cu-Mo porphyry system was discovered in 1963 through IP anomaly testing. The mineralization is hosted by granodiorite porphyry and hydrothermal breccias of Kounrad Complex, which displays strong phyllic alteration. Based on historical shallow drilling and deeper diamond drilling results this complex is 500X200m in size at the surface of the bedrock with its horizontal extent increasing with depth. A total of 24 drill holes have been located and georefferenced from historic reports, with eight of these intercepting significant mineralization, which considered to be subeconomic in the 1960s to 1980s during various exploration campaigns within the project area.

Figure 2b: Historical drillholes containing Cu/Mo mineralized intervals shown on geology map (Zhukov, 1982)





The section from one of the subsequent historical reports (Fig. 3) indicates that the mineralization is expending vertically, with the flanks and at greater depth remaining undefined.

Figure 3: Digitized section of mineralized orebody from historical report (Solntsev, 1987)





Table 1: Summary of significant Cu/Mo interceptions from historical 1960s-1980s exploration campaigns.

Drillhole ID Interval, m Cu, % Mo, ppm 22 97.15 0.51 No data 669 77 0.35 100 16 180 0.27 No data 682 287.6 0.31 110 685 103.5 0.29 80 679 197.1 0.32 122 680 139.6 0.4 70 683 143.8 0.37 80

Kokzaboy prospect is located 4km to the East from Anomaly 6 and associated with a stock of granodiorite porphyry. According to soil geochemistry, magnetic and gravity data, the orebody appears to dip nearly vertically, is structurally controlled with a northeast strike and measures approximately 2,000 by 100 by 200 meters. Historical reports suggest the potential for 150,000 to 250,000 tonnes of contained copper, with grades ranging from 0.3% to 0.5%. Further investigation is required to delineate this prospect.

Several skarn deposits and occurrences are located at the periphery of the porphyry system outside the license area. The largest one, Karatas I, is a garnet-magnetite skarn, containing an estimated 37.3 million tonnes of ore grading at 0.34% Cu, 0.014% Mo, 0.014 g/t Au & 9.35 g/t Ag. It also includes a smaller, enriched oxide zone of 2.36 million tonnes at 0.71% Cu.

Over 80% of the license area is covered by 10-30 meter thick layer of post-mineral alluvial cover. This fill lies within a 10km wide paleo river channel and may conceal mineralization that was not detected during Soviet-era exploration. Previous exploration program included 400m by 200m grid of shallow drilling through the cover to bedrock, followed by deep diamond drilling in areas with geochemical anomalies. However, this approach had limitations; in leached zones, there were no copper values that would justify follow up diamond drilling through the hard rock. This presents an opportunity to identify concealed ore zones across this extensive area.

Figure 4: Concealed and exposed copper prospects within and outside of the license area





NEXT STEPS

In 2025, IGA intends to carry out geological and alteration mapping, along with hard rock sampling in the outcropped areas within the license. Additionally, two or three diamond drill holes will be drilled to twin the most promising historical mineralized intervals, aiming to validate the historical data and explore the potential extension of Cu/Mo mineralization at greater depths.

According to Tom Bowens, President and CEO of IG Global Group, “The addition of Anomaly 6 to IG Asia’s portfolio represents a major step in positioning the company as the preeminent exploration company in Kazakhstan. The exceptional historic drill results at Anomaly 6 are indicative of a major copper-moly porphyry system similar in scale to our Pribrezhniy project located just 80 km distant. We are very excited about our acquisition of this high value target and are equally encouraged by the strong support we have received from the Kazakhstan government for our ongoing exploration and discovery programs.”

Qualified Person, Technical Information

Volodymyr Buchynskyy, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration of IG Asia LLC and a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101 has reviewed and validated the scientific and technical information gathered from historical reports and included in this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Stephanie Ashton, VP of Business Development: sashton@igglobalgroup.com

Volodymyr Buchynskyy, VP of Exploration: vbuchynskyy@igglobalgroup.com

For more information see the company’s website: https://igasia.co/

About IG Asia

IG Asia is focused on world class opportunities in Kazakhstan. On the heels of IG Global Group’s successful exploration and discoveries at IG Copper and IG Tintic, founder Thomas E. Bowens formed IG Asia recognizing the vast mineral discovery potential of Kazakhstan, and the opportunity presented by the modernization of their attractive foreign investment frameworks. IGG’s exceptional technical team and regional experience is its strategic advantage. For more information: www.igasia.co

About IG Global Group LLC

IGG is a private international holding company focused on the exploration and development of world class mineral deposits. The Company’s activities include mineral exploration, mining operations and mining services. Founded in 2010 by Thomas E. Bowens, a Certified Professional Geologist, with degrees in Economics, Geological Engineering (Magna Cum Laude) and a master’s degree in Geology (the latter two from the Colorado School of Mines). IGG brings together experienced professionals who are innovators in their fields with selected technical consultants who are well-versed in the latest industry exploration and mine development techniques and technologies. For more information igglobalgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding exploration plans, drilling programs, potential mineralization, funding commitments, and expected results. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Historical Data: The historical drill results and geological data referenced herein were compiled from Soviet-era exploration programs (1960s-1980s) and have not been verified under current industry standards or NI 43-101 compliance. This historical information should not be relied upon until verified through modern exploration programs with current quality assurance procedures.

No Current Resources: No current mineral resource or reserve estimates have been established for these prospects under recognized reporting standards. Historical estimates are considered historical in nature and should not be relied upon.

Risk Factors: Exploration activities involve significant risks including uncertainty of results, regulatory and political risks in Kazakhstan, currency risks, environmental risks, and availability of adequate financing. There is no assurance that planned exploration will be successful or that any discoveries will be economically viable.

Disclaimer: Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

