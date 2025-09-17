Coles Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Coles Group Limited 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Coles Group Ltd (Coles) is an operator of supermarkets and retail liquor stores. The company's stores offer fresh food, fresh fruit and vegetables, and grocery products. Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

The company markets its products through Coles Group, First Choice Liquor Market, Coles Local, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and Coles banners. It also merchandises products through its online platform, coles.com.au. The company operates subsidiaries in Singapore, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. Coles is headquartered in Hawthorn East, Victoria, Australia.



Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Coles Group' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured

Palantir

Qsic

Adobe

RELEX

Shopper Intelligence

Stibo Systems

IRI

Microsoft

Infor

WITRON

Loscam

Thinxtra

NCR Corporation

Australian Payments Plus

UnionPay

Rambus

Uber Eats

Bringg

Wing

eBay

Ocado

Broadsign

Accenture

Cradlepoint

Optus

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hz4rn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.