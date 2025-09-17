Fast Simon Launches Three Agentic AI ‘Super Agents’ for eCommerce Brands

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced the availability of three new agentic AI agents designed to solve long-standing eCommerce automation and personalization challenges across every part of the digital shopping journey.

eCommerce faces three persistent hurdles: Shoppers struggle with overwhelming product choices and unhelpful search results, merchandisers are forced to manually manage fast-changing assortments across channels, and merchants often rely on static, delayed reports for decision-making. Fast Simon’s agentic AI solutions address these problems by combining generative reasoning with automation, enabling intelligent assistants that proactively interpret intent, adapt to dynamic conditions, and deliver insights in real-time.

“Fast Simon has successfully delivered merchants the latest AI technology to dramatically improve the fundamentals and reduce friction in digital shopping,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “Now we’ve applied advanced agentic AI to address these friction points to improve everything from personalizations to advanced analytics.”

Fast Simon’s three new agentic AI agents are:

AI Shopping Assistant : Delivers hyper-personalized product discovery, interpreting shopper intent and guiding shoppers through complex catalogs to the right items faster and more intuitively.



Delivers hyper-personalized product discovery, interpreting shopper intent and guiding shoppers through complex catalogs to the right items faster and more intuitively. AI Merchandising Assistant : Enables merchandisers to dynamically manage fast-changing assortments and product displays, automating updates while preserving creative control.



Enables merchandisers to dynamically manage fast-changing assortments and product displays, automating updates while preserving creative control. AI Analytics Assistant : Gives merchants instant, conversational access to insights and reports — eliminating the need to wait for static dashboards and enabling faster, smarter decision-making.



Fast Simon’s AI platform already powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and global brands. With the introduction of agentic AI assistants, Fast Simon continues its mission to combine automation with human creativity — ensuring that eCommerce experiences are both data driven and brand driven.

To learn more about the enhanced set of Fast Simon features, visit the website . And for deeper insights on AI in eCommerce, view Zohar's latest content series on his LinkedIn .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and many others. Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram and X .