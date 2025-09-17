Global Power Generation Construction Projects Insights Report 2025: Track the Top 20 Projects Per Region - Over 60% of Projects Remains in Early Development, Signaling Strong Growth Potential

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates the global power generation project pipeline to be valued at approximately $8.14 trillion, highlighting the immense potential for capacity expansion and technological innovation across the energy sector.
However, this opportunity is tempered by several pressing challenges, including sluggish global economic growth, rising energy and construction input costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions. These issues not only heighten political and regulatory risks but also have the potential to reshape energy policies worldwide.
According to the analyst's analysis, 61.8% of the total project value is attributed to projects in the early stages of development (pre-planning and planning). Meanwhile, 24.6% of the pipeline is under execution, and 13.7% is in the pre-execution phase (encompassing design, tendering, or EPC award).
