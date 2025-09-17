Global Power Generation Construction Projects Insights Report 2025: Track the Top 20 Projects Per Region - Over 60% of Projects Remains in Early Development, Signaling Strong Growth Potential

Global power generation offers vast potential with $8.14 trillion in projects, emphasizing capacity growth and innovation. Key opportunities lie in early-stage projects (61.8%). Despite challenges like sluggish economic growth and supply chain issues, strategic planning by project stage and region can optimize market entry and resource allocation.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the global power generation project pipeline to be valued at approximately $8.14 trillion, highlighting the immense potential for capacity expansion and technological innovation across the energy sector.

However, this opportunity is tempered by several pressing challenges, including sluggish global economic growth, rising energy and construction input costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions. These issues not only heighten political and regulatory risks but also have the potential to reshape energy policies worldwide.

According to the analyst's analysis, 61.8% of the total project value is attributed to projects in the early stages of development (pre-planning and planning). Meanwhile, 24.6% of the pipeline is under execution, and 13.7% is in the pre-execution phase (encompassing design, tendering, or EPC award).

Scope

  • The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insight into the development of the power generation sector.
  • Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.
  • Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • South-East Asia
  • North-East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73binu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Construction
                            
                            
                                Construction Project
                            
                            
                                Electricity 
                            
                            
                                Electricity Generation
                            
                            
                                EPC
                            
                            
                                Global Power Generation
                            
                            
                                Power Generation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading