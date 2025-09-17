SECU Foundation Grants $350,000 to Imprints Cares to Support New Family Resource Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has announced a $350,000 grant to Imprints Cares (IC) for the renovation of a Forsyth County property that will become the non-profit’s new family resource center. The facility will serve as its central hub for family support services and will double IC’s capacity for onsite learning inclusion programs and provide new community programming and classrooms.

IC has been a fixture in the Forsyth County community since 1969, working to address inequities in health and education. The organization provides a holistic, multi-generational model of programming that focuses on enhancing child development, fostering academic readiness, and offering vital support for children and their families to help break the cycle of poverty.

“We are profoundly grateful to SECU Foundation for the generous investment in our mission,” said IC Interim Executive Director Kim Turner-Kendricks. “This remarkable capital gift not only demonstrates belief in our work but also creates a lasting impact that will strengthen our ability to serve families and children for generations to come. As a local funder, support from SECU Foundation holds even deeper meaning. It reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger, thriving community right here at home. SECU Foundation’s generosity is truly helping us turn vision into reality.”

“Imprints Cares has been an integral part of the Forsyth County community for over 50 years, offering vital programming that fills gaps in health and education for children and their families,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “We are honored to provide funding to support their expansion, which will allow them to bring their much-needed services to even more families each year.”

