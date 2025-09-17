How Event Expert Jenny Lashuay Explains Choosing a Venue for Corporate Team Building in HelloNation

COMSTOCK, Mich., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes the right team building venue so important when planning a company event? The HelloNation article Beyond the Booking: How to Choose the Right Venue for Your Team-Building Event answers this question by highlighting insights from Jenny Lashuay of BGR Event Center in Comstock, MI. The article explains how the setting of a team-building event can shape participation, energy, and the long-term impact on workplace collaboration.

The article emphasizes that team building venues should reflect the goals of the organization. Some groups benefit from activities that improve communication, while others aim to build trust or simply relieve stress. Lashuay explains that mission-based games such as laser tag or archery tag provide natural opportunities for teams to strategize together. These activities add excitement and engagement that go beyond what traditional conference rooms or banquet spaces can offer.

Another factor outlined in the HelloNation feature is size and flexibility. A successful venue must fit the number of participants while maintaining a sense of connection. Lashuay highlights how large arenas suit bigger groups, while smaller setups are ideal for departmental gatherings. Mobile team-building options are also increasing in popularity, bringing activities like axe throwing or laser tag directly to offices, parks, or rented locations. This adaptability makes it easier for organizations to include all employees in the experience.

Event support also plays a central role. According to the HelloNation article, the presence of skilled staff can make a significant difference in how smoothly a day unfolds. At BGR Event Center, Lashuay points to trained teams that can explain rules clearly, manage group dynamics, and ensure participants feel involved. This type of event support allows company leaders to step away from logistics and take part in the activities themselves.

Safety remains a priority in every team-building environment. The article notes that whether the chosen activity is axe throwing, archery tag, or laser tag, proper safety training and equipment checks help participants feel secure. Lashuay underscores that this focus on safety allows teams to concentrate on collaboration without concern for potential risks.

Customization is another feature that separates a good team building venue from an excellent one. The HelloNation piece details how companies can benefit from customizable packages that adjust to timeframes, group sizes, and objectives. Some groups may want a short, high-energy session to complement a day of meetings, while others prefer extended events that include food and social activities. Lashuay highlights that flexibility ensures every group finds a format that matches its unique culture and goals.

The article also emphasizes location as a factor in planning. Accessibility impacts attendance and overall satisfaction. Venues that offer easy parking, access to public transportation, and nearby amenities simplify the process for attendees. Lashuay points out that this convenience can help reduce travel stress and create a smoother event experience from start to finish.

The environment itself matters as well. As HelloNation explains, a lively space designed for interaction will naturally generate more energy than a plain conference room. Lashuay notes that the right atmosphere can shift a routine corporate outing into a creative, engaging experience. A well-chosen venue encourages participants to break out of their normal routines and embrace collaboration more openly.

Looking at past experiences can also guide decisions. The HelloNation article suggests that teams familiar with certain activities may crave new challenges, while first-time groups may prefer something more accessible. A venue offering a range of activities creates opportunities for both repeat visits and fresh experiences. Lashuay emphasizes that this variety ensures the venue remains relevant and exciting for diverse groups over time.

Ultimately, the feature concludes that the venue itself is an active contributor to success, not just a backdrop. By aligning the location, activities, and support with company goals, businesses can strengthen communication and unity among staff. Lashuay reinforces that with the right venue, team building transforms from a task into a lasting memory for participants.

The full HelloNation article, Beyond the Booking: How to Choose the Right Venue for Your Team-Building Event , provides a complete breakdown of Jenny Lashuay’s insights on selecting a team building venue. Through BGR Event Center and her work in Comstock, Lashuay demonstrates how the right environment can elevate workplace collaboration and engagement.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53d42fba-1917-44c2-a4e0-a16f68a9c99a