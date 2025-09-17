Corcentric and Stimson Lumber Named Finalist for Ardent Partners’ Best Technology Partnership Award

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, and Stimson Lumber, one of the oldest continuously operating integrated wood products companies in the United States, announced they have been selected as finalists for Ardent Partners’ AP Honors 2025 Awards in the category “Best Technology Partnership.” The award recognizes the most successful collaboration between a solution provider and an accounts payable (AP) team on a technology deployment.

Stimson Lumber partnered with Corcentric in 2012 to modernize its AP process. The company was looking to reduce manual workloads, gain greater visibility into invoice workflows, and improve efficiency as its business continued to grow.

Through close collaboration on the deployment of Corcentric’s Cor360 and Payments solutions, Corcentric and Stimson Lumber streamlined AP operations, achieving measurable results including:

Invoice processing times reduced to under 3 days for faster approvals and payments

for faster approvals and payments 98% electronic invoice submission , reducing errors and improving compliance

, reducing errors and improving compliance 62% of payments made electronically in 2024 , increasing efficiency and supplier satisfaction

, increasing efficiency and supplier satisfaction Enhanced payment security through Corcentric’s StopFraud™ payment protection service

“Stimson Lumber has been an outstanding partner, approaching each project with a thoughtful and strategic mindset,” said Matt Clark, President and CEO of Corcentric. “Together, we’ve transformed their AP operations into a modern, scalable process that improves efficiency, enhances compliance, and creates value for their business. This recognition highlights what true technology partnership can accomplish.”

"Having the right financial technology and a partner we can trust has been essential," said Bernie McNamee, Chief Financial Officer at Stimson Lumber. "Working with Corcentric has allowed us to advance our AP processes in a way that not only improves efficiency but also strengthens relationships with our suppliers.”

The winners of the AP Honors 2025 Awards will be announced during a virtual event taking place September 16th. The ceremony, presented by Ardent Partners, is an opportunity to celebrate the accounts payable profession and recognize excellence in the field.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

About Stimson Lumber

Founded in 1850, Stimson Lumber is one of the oldest continuously operating forest products companies in the United States. With a commitment to sustainable forestry, innovation, and operational excellence, Stimson provides high-quality wood products that serve customers nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.stimsonlumber.com.

Media Contact for Corcentric:

Beth Price - Vice President, Performance Marketing

Press@Corcentric.com | (856) 403-7000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26598ddb-3663-4ed1-97d1-b3410618a329