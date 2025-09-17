Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 293
17 September 2025
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday 9 October 2025 at 5.30 p.m.
The general meeting will be held at Nordsjællands KonferenceCenter, Gydevang 39-41, 3450 Allerød
Additional info
Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Telefon (+45) 48 13 10 20
