Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 293

17 September 2025





Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday 9 October 2025 at 5.30 p.m.

The general meeting will be held at Nordsjællands KonferenceCenter, Gydevang 39-41, 3450 Allerød





Additional info

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Telefon (+45) 48 13 10 20





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

