LTP Enhances Global Liquidity Distribution Across FX and Digital Assets





HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP, a premier digital asset global prime broker, is extending its institutional liquidity services into traditional FX and CFD markets, bridging digital assets with established financial venues.

Its infrastructure allows brokers, hedge funds, family offices and professional trading firms to access centralized and decentralized exchanges, OTC venues and traditional markets through a single connection.

Institutional Benefits

Unified Market Access – Clients access multiple asset classes through one relationship, leveraging direct connections to digital asset venues and FX/CFD liquidity pools.

– Clients access multiple asset classes through one relationship, leveraging direct connections to digital asset venues and FX/CFD liquidity pools. Efficient Clearing and Reporting – Centralized clearing and settlement reduce operational complexity, with consolidated reporting of risk, positions, and P&L across markets.

– Centralized clearing and settlement reduce operational complexity, with consolidated reporting of risk, positions, and P&L across markets. Improved Liquidity and Pricing – By aggregating liquidity from multiple exchanges and providers, LTP delivers tight spreads, deep liquidity, and tailored liquidity streams based on client strategies and volumes.

– By aggregating liquidity from multiple exchanges and providers, LTP delivers tight spreads, deep liquidity, and tailored liquidity streams based on client strategies and volumes. Advanced Trading Technology – Clients benefit from institutional-grade APIs, ultra-low latency connectivity, direct market access, automated execution, and support for customized algorithmic trading.

Connectivity via Bridge Providers

To distribute liquidity efficiently, LTP leverages leading bridge providers including oneZero and Gold-i, ensuring institutional clients have flexible, cost-effective access to FX and digital asset markets, supported by world-class execution and routing technologies.

Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP, said: “LTP is supporting FX clients as they expand into digital assets, bridging the gap between traditional and crypto markets. OneZeo and Gold-i’s connectivity helps facilitate this process, enabling us to provide secure and scalable access for institutional clients.”

Tom Higgins, Founder and CEO, Gold-i added: “LTP is a hugely successful prime broker, with a particularly impressive track record in crypto. We are very excited that they selected Gold-i as one of their distribution partners. We look forward to playing a key role in supporting their growth ambitions in both crypto and FX.”

LTP distributes its liquidity through oneZero and Gold-i, broadening access for institutional clients already active in FX and CFD markets. The integrations allow LTP to connect with existing trading networks while maintaining its positioning as a neutral, digital-asset infrastructure provider.

About LTP

LTP is a global institutional prime broker, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of digital asset market participants. By applying traditional financial standards to blockchain innovation, LTP provides end-to-end prime services spanning trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and financing. Its offerings further extend to institutional asset management, regulated OTC block trading, and compliant on/off-ramp solutions — delivering a secure and scalable foundation for institutions across the digital asset ecosystem.

LiquidityTech Limited is HK SFC licensed for Type 1, 2, 4, 5, and 9 activities.

Liquidity Technology Ltd is BVI FSC licensed for Dealing in Investments and Virtual Asset Service Provider activities.

Liquidity Technology S.L. is Bank of Spain registered for Virtual Asset Service Provider activities.

Liquidity Fintech Pty Ltd AUSTRAC registered for digital currency exchange, remittance, and foreign exchange service provider activities.

Liquidity Fintech Investment Limited is BVI FSC licensed to provide investment management services.

Neutrium Trust Limited is registered as a Trust Company under the Trustee Ordinance and licensed as a Trust or Company Service Provider under AMLO.

For more information, visit https://www.liquiditytech.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Yuan

media@liquiditytech.com

