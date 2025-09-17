Eckrich® Returns for Eighth Consecutive Year as Proud Sponsor of College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Initiative

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckrich®, the official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP), is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the CFP Foundation and its Extra Yard for Teachers initiative for the 2025-26 season. Building on an eight-year partnership with the CFP Foundation, Eckrich is expanding this year’s programming to support the Extra Yard Makeover.





Since 2018, Eckrich has proudly supported the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers platform with generous donations of more than $3 million to support education across the country and spotlight educators’ incredible work within their communities. Eckrich has supported the partnership with various programming including the fan-favorite Eckrich® $1 Million Challenge for Teachers, where educators attempt to throw through a target on the field at college football games across the country for a chance to win up to $1 million for education projects in their local communities.

New in 2025, Eckrich is supporting the Extra Yard Makeover program by providing $250,000 to five deserving schools across the country to transform and revitalize a central learning space of each school’s choice, such as a cafeteria, library, or media center. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place throughout October, with principals, teachers, students and community members unveiling the new spaces. Participating schools were selected on a merit and needs basis in the vicinity of a college football game that the brand is sponsoring as part of its annual college football fan mobile tour and communities of brand significance. The five selected schools are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Lansing, Michigan, as well as Junction City, Kansas, where Eckrich product is made, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the brand was founded.





"Our partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation is one that has always brought excitement to the Eckrich brand every fall," said Brendan Smith, chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods. “This collaboration allows us to honor the incredible impact teachers make every day, while also celebrating the traditions of college football that bring communities together. From supporting classrooms nationwide to inspiring fans with game-day meals, we’re excited to carry on this meaningful tradition and make a difference both on and off the field.”

“Eckrich has been a longtime supporter of the College Football Playoff Foundation, and we’re grateful for their continued commitment to uplifting teachers,” said Britton Banowsky, executive director for the College Football Playoff Foundation. Year after year, they invest in more of our programs, always looking for ways to maximize their impact and ensure educators receive the recognition and resources they deserve.”





In addition to the Extra Yard Makeover program, Eckrich will continue this season with signature elements of its CFP Foundation partnership:

Eckrich® $1 Million Challenge at Local College Football Games : At four major matchups this fall, local teachers will attempt the iconic throw for a chance to win up to $1 million in grants for education projects.

: At four major matchups this fall, local teachers will attempt the iconic throw for a chance to win up to $1 million in grants for education projects. Eckrich® Teacher Appreciation Lunches : Celebrating teachers in local communities with lunches served from the Eckrich mobile truck.

: Celebrating teachers in local communities with lunches served from the Eckrich mobile truck. Eckrich® National Teacher of the Year Contest: Honors one deserving teacher with a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, slated for Monday, January 19 in Miami. Fans can nominate their favorite teacher to become the winner of this year's contest by entering at www.Eckrich.com/extrayardforteacherscontest .



The season will culminate with ESPN personality Marty Smith returning to the field at the CFP national championship game to take the $1 Million Challenge on behalf of Eckrich. Last season, Smith successfully completed passes at the 2025 national championship game in Atlanta to total a $600,000 donation.

For more information on the Eckrich® $1 Million Challenge for Teachers and the Eckrich® National Teacher of the Year program, please visit www.Eckrich.com/teachers . For more information about Eckrich®, please visit www.Eckrich.com and follow Eckrich® on Facebook , Instagram and X .

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com . and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and X , formerly known as Twitter. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About the College Football Playoff Foundation

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving as the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and non-profits to support educators and improve student outcomes. The purpose of the CFP Foundation lies in supporting PK-12 education by elevating the teaching profession. The CFP Foundation inspires and empowers educators by focusing its work in four areas: recognition, resources, recruitment and retention, and professional development. To learn more, visit cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

