EXL Recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in its Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in its Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and platform solutions. The report cites EXL’s focus on data, analytics as well as its deep domain expertise and robust partner ecosystem as key strengths.

“In healthcare, maximizing the value of data is essential for better patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Yet, issues such as fragmentation, silos and lack of standardization hinder progress, which is driving organizations to focus on data unification, governance and privacy to build secure, integrated systems,” said Priya Sahni, vice president at Everest Group. “EXL differentiates itself with its modular healthcare platform, which integrates diverse datasets to deliver actionable insights across population health, care coordination, quality and financial analytics. Its investments in healthcare-focused intellectual property tools, along with gen AI integration, highlight its commitment to high-impact automation. EXL’s industry-specific LLMs, as well as strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Databricks, further positions the company as a Leader in the report.”

The report analyzed 32 leading healthcare data and analytics services providers using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Vision & Capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed through vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

“From clinical records to diagnostic images and insurance claims, the healthcare system generates a staggering volume of data. To turn this structured and unstructured information into actionable insights, providers and payers need data and AI solutions that helps them collaborate to streamline processes—and ultimately deliver better results,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences, EXL. “We’re proud to earn this Leader recognition and look forward to helping our clients deliver significant outcomes and develop powerful new solutions for improving healthcare.”

To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s healthcare solutions, click here.

