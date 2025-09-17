Acrow Provides Permanent Replacement for Blakeney Bridge in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today it has designed and supplied two modular steel bridges to permanently replace the aging Blakeney Bridge in Lanark, Ontario. After learning of a neighbouring township’s success using a cost-effective panel bridge in a similar project, Lanark County officials believed the same solution would be their best option. In addition to the economic savings and a shorter construction timeline, the versatility of the structure could accommodate the community’s future needs.

The original single-lane crossing was built in 1915 and consisted of three separate structures spanning the Mississippi River via two islands. Situated in a rural area, the bridge is considered critical for enhancing accessibility for farmers, area residents, and tourists, and has been repaired or rehabilitated over the years, including a major project in 2000 to extend the life of the structure. When planning for a replacement began and after a competitive tender process, Acrow was awarded the contract.

One of the structures supplied is a 15-bay bridge with an overall length of 45.57 meters (150’). The second bridge, a single span, has a length of 27.36 meters (90’). Each structure has a custom two-lane roadway width of 7.92 meters (26’). Both bridges have a crowned asphalt overlay deck surface and are designed to a Live Load of CL-625-ONT Truck or Lane Load as per Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code S6-19.

Acrow proposed an innovative and cost-effective launch method to the contractor, Looby Construction, which entailed installing the longer two-span bridge first with a cantilever launch, using parts from the single-span bridge. Once the longer two-span bridge was in place, the single-span bridge was installed with a crane-assisted launch, thereby eliminating the need for additional launching equipment. The structure was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17, 2025.

“Acrow’s modular panel bridges proved to be an ideal solution for this project,” said Betul Oliver, Acrow’s Business Development Manager for Eastern Canada. “The versatility of our solutions on projects like this allows Acrow to accommodate a wide range of lengths, widths and strengths, and the ease and speed of assembly helps reduce overall project costs.”

“Acrow played an instrumental role on this project by providing detailed information and budget estimates for modular bridge solutions, empowering the council to make an informed decision,” said Sean Derouin, Director of Public Works at Lanark County. “The Acrow team was outstanding from fabrication through to final installation. Although high water levels delayed the bridge’s reopening, the assembly and installation went smoothly. Throughout the project, Acrow worked in partnership with Looby Construction to provide consistent project support, and the County of Lanark is extremely satisfied with the outcome.”

“Once again, Acrow is proud to have been a part of this important project to upgrade Ontario’s transportation infrastructure,” said Oliver Radack, Acrow Canada’s Director of Business Development and Operations. “Particularly for projects in rural or remote locations, Acrow’s compact modular bridging systems can offer a significantly superior alternative to traditional bridge construction, and we are delighted to have worked with Lanark County on this prestigious project in service to local communities.”

