Nuwellis, Inc. Participates in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Watch the “What This Means” segment here

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company delivering fluid management solutions for critically ill patients, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment.

For the segment, Ryan Marthaler, Vice President of Product Marketing & Business Development of Nuwellis, discussed the Company’s recent news release announcing that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded an approximately $3 million multi-year grant to its development partner, Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation (KBT). The NIH-supported program will accelerate Vivian™, Nuwellis’ dedicated pediatric continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) device in development for patients under 20 kilograms, and advance core software and firmware that strengthen the company’s broader portfolio.

The Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment featuring Nuwellis is now available here.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

nuwe@jtcir.com

Media Contact:

Leah McMullen

Director of Communications

Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com