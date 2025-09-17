U.S. Plastics Market Size to Hit USD 131.34 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. plastics market size is valued at USD 95.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 131.34 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.55% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable plastic materials is driving the growth of the market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

U.S. Plastics Market Report Highlights

By polymer type, the polyethylene segment held approximately a 30% share in the U.S. plastics market in 2024 due to the ease of processing.

By source, the petrochemical-based plastics segment held approximately 85% share in the market in 2024 due to the high availability of feedstocks.

By processing technology, the injection molding segment held approximately 35% share in the market in 2024 due to the growing mass production.

By end-use industry, the packaging & consumer goods segment held approximately 42% share in the market in 2024 due to the rise in online shopping.

U.S. Plastics Market Overview

The U.S. plastics industry in 2024 experienced a period of modest growth, marked by a mix of challenges and opportunities. While the sector maintained a stable trajectory, it faced pressures from fluctuating resin prices and reduced capacity utilization. Production gains observed in the first half of the year were tempered by a decline in the latter months, culminating in an estimated 1.7% decrease in overall production compared to 2023. Despite these challenges, the industry continued to play a pivotal role in various sectors, including packaging, automotive, and construction, contributing significantly to the U.S. economy. Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience steady growth, driven by ongoing demand across these key industries.

U.S. Plastics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 95.95 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 131.34 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.55% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2030 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Polymer Type, By Source, By Processing Technology, By End-Use Industry Key Companies ExxonMobil Chemical; Dow, Inc.; Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC; Westlake Chemical; DuPont; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; Huntsman International LLC; RTP Company

What Are The Major Trends In The U.S. Plastics Market?

Shift towards sustainable materials- these is a growing emphasis on bi based and biodegradable plastics, driven by increasing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures.

Advancements in Processing Technologies- the adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is on the rise, enabling greater customization and efficiency in plastic product development.

Integration of recycled plastics- the incorporation of recycled materials into production recesses is gaining momentum, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing dependency on virgin resources.

Growth in end use application- sectors such as packaging, automotive, and healthcare are experiencing heightened demand for plastic products, reflecting the material’s versatility and essential role in these inductees.

Trade Dynamics and supply chain adjustments- the U.S. plastics industry is navigating shifts in global trade relationships and supply chain strategies, impacting material sourcing and product distribution.



How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The U.S. Plastics Market In 2025?

AI is set to influence the growth of the U.S. plastics market in 2025 by reshaping operations, products development, and sustainability practices. AI driven predictive analytics will help manufacturers forecast demand more accurately, optimize raw material use, and stabilize production planning in a market often affected by resin price fluctuations. On the processing side, AI enabled smart manufacturing systems will allow real time monitoring of molding, extrusion, and 3D printing operations, reducing defects and improving energy efficiency.

In product innovation, AI will accelerate the design of advanced polymers with tailored properties by simulating molecular structure and performance, cutting down research and development timelines. Furthermore, AI us playing a key role in recycling and circular economy initiatives, as machine learning algorithms are increasingly applied to automate sorting of plastic waste, improve quality control in recycled resins, and reduced contamination. Finally, AI powered supply chain management tools will help companies navigate logistics, trade dynamics and sustainability regulations more effectively, giving U.S. plastics producers a competitive edge.

U.S. Plastics Market Growth Factors

What Role Is Construction Playing in Plastics Demand”

One major growth factor is the booming construction and infrastructure sector. As the U.S. invests in more residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, plastics materials are increasingly used for pipes, insulation, cables, architectural components, and lightweight building materials. The demand for durable, low cost, easy to manufacture, and long lasting plastic products is rising because builders seek materials that reduce energy use, simplify installation, and lower maintenance. Thus expanding construction activities are directly pushing up consumption of plastics in many product forms.

How Are Electric Vehicles Accelerating Growth in Plastics?

Another important growth factor is the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and automotive innovation. An automakers push to reduce vehicle weight for better efficiency and to meet stricter emissions standards, plastics are being adopted more for parts like dashboards, trims, body panels, and internal components. Also EVs require specialized components battery enclosures, wiring insulation, etc. often benefiting from plastics lightweight, durability, and design flexibility. This trend is expected to drive higher demand in the market.

Market Opportunity

Could Domestic Advanced Recycling Inlock A Sustainable Supply Chain?

One big opportunity is the expansion of advanced recycling (chemical recycling) technologies within the U.S. to address plastic waste and supply chain resilience. According to the non-profit America’s Plastic Makers, films are investing in breaking down plastics to their molecular building blocks to reclaim more types of plastics and reduce reliance on virgin feedstock’s. This creates a chance for local manufacturers to source recycled material with more consistency and quality, reducing transportation costs and vulnerability to global supply disruptions. Also, regulatory reform that treats used plastics more as a resource rather a waste could accelerate permitting and deployment of advanced recycling plants, creating both environmental and economic gains.

Can Enzymes Make Plastic Recycling Better?

A strong opportunity lies in leveraging novel enzyme based recycling technologies to convert post-consumer plastics into feedstock for new materials. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) recently highlighted work to design, test and optimize such technologies to more efficiently reclaim plastics that otherwise end up in landfills. If these methods can be scaled, they could reduce dependency on virgin plastic and lower environmental footprints, while creating new supply chains focused on high quality recycled content.

Limitations In the U.S. Plastics Market

Sustainability Pressure and Regulation- Strict environmental policies, band on certain single use plastics, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives are challenging traditional plastics producer’s o adapt quickly, often at higher costs.

Volatility in Raw Material Supply- Dependence on petrochemical feedstock’s exposes the market to fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, as well as supply chain disruptions, which create instability in production and pricing.

U.S. Plastics Market Segmentation

Polymer Insights

Why Did Polyethylene Segment Dominated the U.S. Plastics Market In 2024?

The polyethylene (PE) segment led the market in 2024. Its wide-ranging applications in packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and construction, combined with its cost effectiveness and durability, make it a top choice for manufacturers. The strong demand for flexible packaging, bottles, containers, and films continue to drive PR’s dominance in the market.

The polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Its superior chemical resistance, heat tolerance, and use in automotive, medical and industrial applications are fuelling its rapid adoption, positioning it as a high growth polymer segment.

Source Insights

Why Do Petrochemical Based Plastics Segment Dominate the U.S. Plastics Market In 2024?

Petrochemical-based plastics segment dominate the U.S. plastics market in 2024. Their established supply chains, lower costs, and strong performance across industries like packaging, automotive, and construction keep them the preferred choice for manufacturers.

The bio-based & bio-degradable plastics segment is set to experience the fastest growth in the market from 2025 to 2034. The rising demand for sustainable alternatives, combined with regulatory pushes for eco-friendly materials, is driving investment and innovation in this segment.

Processing Technology Insights

Why Is Injection Molding Segment The Dominating Technology?

Injection molding segment dominated the U.S. plastics market in 2024. Its efficiency, scalability, and ability to produce complex shapes at low costs make it essential for industries such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare.

3D printing or additive manufacturing segment expects the fastest growth in the market during coming years. Its flexibility, customized potential, and role in rapid prototyping are driving adoption across automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors.

End Use Industry Insights

Why Did Packaging Consumer Goods Segment Dominate in 2024?

The packaging and consumer goods segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Growing e-commerce activity, food delivery services, and consumer demand for convenience packaging have significantly boosted plastics usage in this segment.

The automotive and transportation sector segment witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period, in coatings demand, fuelled by expansion of electric vehicle production, rising car ownership, and evolving consumer expectations for durability and aesthetics. Advanced coatings that provide corrosion resistance, scratch protection, and sleek finishes are increasingly sought after. This shift toward high performance automotive coatings is accelerating their adoption and market growth.

Why Is the South Leading the U.S. Plastics Market?

The South region held the dominant position in the U.S. plastics market In 2024. A strong industrial base and supportive regulatory environment have boosted demand for plastics across multiple sectors. The region benefits from major export activities of finished plastic products and convenient port access for importing raw materials, which supports steady production. Additionally, thriving industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, construction, and packaging are driving higher adoption of plastics, fuelling overall market growth.

The West region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the U.S. plastics market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and expanding construction activities are increasing the need for plastics in application such as insulation, piping, and other building products. The booming e-commerce industry and expanding packaging sector are also contributing significantly to rising demand. At the same time, the focus on reducing carbon emissions, improving vehicle fuel efficiency, and strong government support for recycling are boosting adoption. The growing electronics industry further supports market expansion in the west.

U.S. Plastics Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Plastic recycling startup, Green Recycle USA LLC, launched in Pittsylvania. The company aims to lower industrial plastic waste and develop a sustainable plastic solution. The startup focuses on recycling annually 2000 tons of plastic waste and supports sustainability

Plastic recycling startup, Green Recycle USA LLC, launched in Pittsylvania. The company aims to lower industrial plastic waste and develop a sustainable plastic solution. The startup focuses on recycling annually 2000 tons of plastic waste and supports sustainability In May 2025, Oroville Flexible Packaging launched Oroflex recycling and plastic packaging solution in the U.S. The solution is available for foodservice and retail applications. The solution offers features like customization, recycling, comprehensiveness, and domestic manufacturing.

Oroville Flexible Packaging launched Oroflex recycling and plastic packaging solution in the U.S. The solution is available for foodservice and retail applications. The solution offers features like customization, recycling, comprehensiveness, and domestic manufacturing. In February 2024, BASF launched its recycled plastics initiative ChemCycling in the United States. The recycling supports the circular economy and focuses on utilizing more plastic waste. The recycled plastic is used in applications like construction, packaging, and automotive

BASF launched its recycled plastics initiative ChemCycling in the United States. The recycling supports the circular economy and focuses on utilizing more plastic waste. The recycled plastic is used in applications like construction, packaging, and automotive In March 2025, Republic Services and Blue Polymers recently inaugurated a plastics recycling complex in Indianapolis. This facility is designed to take plastics from curb side collection through sorting to producing recycled plastics suitable for consumer packaging, advancing circularity in the region.

U.S. Plastics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global U.S. Plastics Market

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene (PE – LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others (Nylon, PMMA, etc.)



By Source

Petrochemical-Based Plastics

Bio-Based & Biodegradable Plastics

By Processing Technology

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Rotational Molding

Compression Molding

Thermoforming

3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing



By End-Use Industry

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Medical

Textiles & Fashion

Agriculture

Industrial & Machinery

