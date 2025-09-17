Ambient unveils Dreamie, the phone-free bedside assistant for distraction-free sleep





NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient today announced Dreamie, a truly phone-free bedside sleep assistant that replaces late night smartphone use with a focused, sleep-centered experience. Dreamie combines light, sound, guided routines, environmental sounds, and podcasts in one device to help people disconnect, fall asleep, and wake up more consistently. Contactless sleep insights (coming Q1 2026) will surface key sleep trends and environmental context to support better sleep habits.

“Nearly 90% of people bring smartphones to bed, losing hours of sleep each week,” said Adrian Canoso, Co-Founder and CEO of Ambient. “Dreamie blends the utility and modern interface of mobile devices with a sleep-centric experience in one bedside device. It covers the nighttime basics people rely on: light, alarms, podcasts, audio, sleep content, and Bluetooth headphone support, so it’s easier to leave the phone out of reach. No unlocking. No swiping between apps. No doomscrolling.”

The sleep problem

Smartphones dominate the bedroom, and sleep suffers. About 87% of adults keep a phone by the bed, and nearly one-third fall short of the recommended seven hours. Evening scrolling and light exposure suppress melatonin and disrupt circadian rhythm. The guidance is clear: keep phones out of the bedroom. Dreamie makes that guidance practical by replacing key phone tasks at the bedside with a purpose-built device.

What Dreamie does

Designed around real bedtime behavior, with empathy for both the sleeper and their partner, Dreamie combines familiar, tactile controls with thoughtful new capabilities for a calming sleep experience:

Guided sleep routines: One touch starts a customizable routine that supports you from wind down, through noise masking, to wake up.

One touch starts a customizable routine that supports you from wind down, through noise masking, to wake up. Flexible schedules: Set weekday/weekend and per-day alarms, with quick one-day overrides.

Set weekday/weekend and per-day alarms, with quick one-day overrides. Curated sleep content and full podcast player : Noise masking, environmental sounds, guided wind-downs, and your favorite podcasts, no phone required.

: Noise masking, environmental sounds, guided wind-downs, and your favorite podcasts, no phone required. Rich sound & Bluetooth headphone support: 360° audio and Bluetooth headphone support for private listening.

360° audio and Bluetooth headphone support for private listening. Ultra-dimmable, flicker-free touchscreen: Auto-dimming display with optional redshift to minimize stimulation at bedtime and enable intuitive interactions.

Auto-dimming display with optional redshift to minimize stimulation at bedtime and enable intuitive interactions. Sunrise simulation: Full-color, gradual sunrise to ease sleep inertia, as a quiet addition or an alternative to audio alarms.

Full-color, gradual sunrise to ease sleep inertia, as a quiet addition or an alternative to audio alarms. Quiet controls: Tactile volume and brightness controls and one-touch gestures to minimize cognitive load and awakening users.

Tactile volume and brightness controls and one-touch gestures to minimize cognitive load and awakening users. Breathing exercises synced to light and sound: Pacing cues and synchronized sound that work with eyes open or closed.

Pacing cues and synchronized sound that work with eyes open or closed. Directional light: Dimmable, flicker-free light for navigating the bedroom, reading, winding down, and waking up gently.

Dimmable, flicker-free light for navigating the bedroom, reading, winding down, and waking up gently. Contactless sleep insights (coming Q1 2026): A comprehensive sensor suite for core sleep patterns and environmental context without the need for wearables or apps.

A comprehensive sensor suite for core sleep patterns and environmental context without the need for wearables or apps. Over-the-air updates: Ongoing improvements delivered directly to Dreamie.





Privacy by design

No accounts or sign-ins. No names or emails. Data stays on-device (encrypted). No ads or selling data. Only limited device-ID telemetry for reliability, improvements, and over-the-air updates.

A platform built for sleep

Beyond hardware, Ambient is positioning Dreamie as the platform front-end for sleep tech, a trusted, phone-free hub for the broader sleep ecosystem. Our roadmap expands capabilities while reducing dependence on mobile devices. Expect deeper sleep insights and select partnerships that make bedtime quieter and simpler, not more interactive.

Availability

Ambient will launch Dreamie through Kickstarter on October 7, 2025, with early-bird pricing of $299.99 in limited quantities. Immediately following the close of the Kickstarter campaign, Dreamie will be available for purchase at helloambient.com starting in November 2025 at a projected $349.99 MSRP. U.S. and Canadian shipments are targeted for November 2025, with additional regions to follow.

About Ambient

Ambient is a design-led consumer technology company focused on the experience of sleep. Co-founded by robotics designer and product leader Adrian Canoso, Ambient’s team includes roboticists and former Apple engineers. Ambient Life Inc. is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

