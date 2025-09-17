Advantage Media Authors Honored at the 2025 Global Book Awards

Charleston, SC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Media is pleased to announce that several of its authors, published under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, have been named medalists in the 2025 Global Book Awards. This prestigious honor recognizes talented authors who have demonstrated excellence in writing, content, presentation, and market appeal.

The Global Book Awards evaluation process involves surveying avid readers to ensure that the winning books resonate with their intended audience. The criteria includes market performance on platforms such as Amazon.

"It's immensely gratifying to see our authors' hard work recognized by the Global Book Awards," said Adam Witty, CEO of Advantage Media. "A book is the ultimate authority-building tool, enabling leaders to share their invaluable insights and make a lasting impact. These awards affirm the quality of their work and, more importantly, the influence they command as respected authorities in their industries. We are proud to be their partner in building that authority."

The following Advantage Media authors were recognized as medalists:

Forbes Books Medalists:

Marschall Runge, author of The Great Healthcare Disruption, was awarded the Gold Medal in Organizational Change.

Maky Zanganeh, author of The Magic of Normal, was awarded the Gold Medal in Biographies & Memoirs - Women.

Terri Eagle, author of The Champagne CEO, was awarded the Gold Medal in Women & Business.

Ryan Matt Reynolds, author of Undoing Urgency, was awarded the Gold Medal in Business Development.

Dr. Leon Moores, author of All Physicians Lead, was awarded the Silver Medal in Business Leadership.

Merle Symes, author of The Innovation Edge, was awarded the Silver Medal in Strategic Business Planning.

Amanda Lucey, author of Upheaval, was awarded the Silver Medal in Organizational Change.

Natalia Peart, author of The New Life Blueprint, was awarded the Silver Medal in Self Help Success.

Ciaran McArdle, author of The Soccer of Success, was awarded the Bronze Medal in Business & Money.

Mary Clements Evans, author of Emotionally Invested, was awarded the Bronze Medal in Business & Money.

Advantage Books Medalists:

Jack Myers, author of The Tao of Leadership, was awarded the Gold Medal in Business Leadership.

Joycelyn David, author of The Multicultural Mindset, was awarded the Silver Medal in Business Development.

Lisa Wolfe, author of Inner Fire, was awarded the Silver Medal in Business Life.

Aricia Symes, author of The Style Formula, was awarded the Silver Medal in Health, Fitness and Dieting.

Visit the 2025 Global Book Awards official page for a full list of the winners.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Their success is a reflection of their powerful stories and expertise," said Corrin Foster, Vice President of Book Marketing & Promotions at Advantage Media. "We are already looking forward to the incredible authors and books that will emerge in next year's awards."

About Advantage Media—The Authority Company

Advantage Media—The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under four imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, and Advantage Books – advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

