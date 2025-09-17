Immunoassay Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period (2025–2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global immunoassays market was valued at USD 31.6 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Immunoassays Market Summary

Immunoassay Market Report Attributes Details Immunoassay Market Size (2024) USD 31.6 Billion Immunoassay Market Size (2030) USD 44.8 Billion CAGR 6% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments





















































Immunoassay Market, By Product



(Reagent & Kits, Analysers)



Immunoassay Market, By Technology



(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), Electro chemiluminescent Immunoassay (ECLIA), Rapid tests, Western blotting, Elispot)



Immunoassay Market, By Sample



(Blood, Saliva, Urine, Other Specimens)



Immunoassay Market, By Application



(Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Disorders, Allergy Diagnostics, Bone & Mineral Disorders, Drug Monitoring & Testing, Blood Screening, Newborn Screening, Other Application)



Immunoassay Market, By End Users



(Hospitals, Physician Offices / Clinics, Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other (e.g., Veterinary, Environmental) Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Immunoassay Market Size

The US with USD 10.1 billion market in 2024, held the significant share in the global immunoassay market and is likely to show growth at CAGR of 6.2% within this market, during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Growth Drivers

Rising global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases increasing diagnostic needs.

Growing geriatric/senior citizen population requiring frequent health monitoring and disease screening.

Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques in developed healthcare systems.

Rising demand for Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) for faster diagnostic results.

Opportunities

Developing affordable and easy-to-use immunoassay solutions for emerging markets.

Focusing on multiplexing technologies to test multiple biomarkers simultaneously.

Leveraging digital health integration for remote patient monitoring via immunoassays.

Targeting niche biomarkers and specialized testing areas with unmet needs.





Key Insights from Immunoassay Market Analysis

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) dominated the immunoassay market by technology type in 2024

In 2024, ELISA held the largest share of the global immunoassay market by technology type. Its dominance stems from several key factors: high sensitivity and specificity, well-established protocols and widespread validation, broad applicability across research and diagnostic fields, and relatively low cost per test compared to some advanced technologies. The versatility of ELISA formats (e.g., direct, indirect, sandwich, competitive) allows it to be tailored for detecting a wide range of analytes. Furthermore, its long history and extensive literature base make it a trusted and standard method in many laboratories. The continued strength of research and development activities, along with its widespread use in clinical diagnostics, food safety testing, and drug discovery, serves as a major driver for this technology. Additionally, the relative simplicity of the basic technique and the availability of numerous commercial kits contribute to its enduring market leadership.

Hospitals estimated to hold the largest market share in the immunoassay market by end users in 2025

In 2025, the hospitals are expected to lead the global immunoassay market by end user. Hospitals are the primary diagnostic hubs, handling a vast volume of patient samples requiring rapid and accurate immunoassay results for disease diagnosis, patient monitoring, and therapeutic drug monitoring. The presence of advanced diagnostic laboratories within hospitals, coupled with the need for comprehensive patient care services that rely heavily on immunoassay results, solidifies their position. Furthermore, investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, and the adoption of automated immunoassay systems capable of high throughput testing within hospital settings serve as major drivers for this segment. The critical role hospitals play in emergency care and managing acute conditions also necessitates readily available immunoassay capabilities.

Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest growing segment by region in the forecast period (2025-2030)

In the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global immunoassay market by region. This rapid growth trajectory is driven by factors such as significant economic development and expanding healthcare infrastructure, large population therefore bigger market. These countries are witnessing substantial increases in healthcare spending and a growing awareness of the importance of diagnostics. The large and often young populations contribute to a higher incidence of infectious diseases and an increasing burden of chronic conditions requiring continuous monitoring, driving demand for both clinical laboratory and point-of-care testing. Furthermore, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in the region are increasing R&D activities, utilizing immunoassays for drug discovery and development. Government initiatives to improve public health access also play a significant role in boosting the adoption of diagnostic tools across the region.

