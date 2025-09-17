Incorta Drill-Through Capabilities Featured Today at Workday Rising 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the pioneering open data delivery platform, today announced that its new drill-through capability for Workday Adaptive Planning is being demonstrated live at Workday Rising 2025 during the session “Cloud Data Connector and Optimizing Your Data Foundation to Enhance Insights” [25-PLP1442]. The new integration gives finance teams instant, in-context access to the transactions behind any number in their plan or report, eliminating manual extracts, spreadsheet workarounds, and delays in root cause analysis.

“For finance teams, drill-through solves the age-old challenge of getting from a variance to its root cause—fast,” said Joe Cooper, VP of Alliances at Incorta. “Instead of pulling reports, chasing down extracts, or stitching together Excel models, you get immediate access to the full story behind the number. That kind of speed and clarity is transformative.”

Who This Solves For—and Why It Matters

This new capability gives FP&A teams, controllers, and CFOs the ability to click on any number in Adaptive Planning and instantly access the transactions behind it—including journal entries, sub-ledger details, and ERP context—without leaving their workflow.

Designed for the realities of modern finance, it solves pain points felt across the function: FP&A analysts burdened by manual data gathering, finance managers under pressure to close faster, and CFOs seeking audit-ready accuracy they can trust. Until now, investigating a variance meant leaving Adaptive, chasing down extracts, rebuilding the story in Excel, and manually validating every step, often under tight deadlines.

With drill-through, that process collapses into a single right-click. The full context appears instantly, enabling faster root cause analysis, more confident reporting, and better decisions, without ever leaving the screen.

Built on a Strong Partnership with Workday

This drill-through integration builds on Incorta’s designated Workday Innovation Partnership announced in March 2025 . The expanded partnership deepens the companies’ collaboration to help customers accelerate enterprise data accessibility and decision-making.

“Expanding our partnership with Workday is a testament to Incorta’s relentless focus on innovation and value delivery,” said Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “Together, we unlock the full potential of enterprise data, helping customers translate information into decisive action with unmatched speed and confidence.”

Incorta’s solutions are available on Workday Marketplace, where customers can easily discover and deploy data integration capabilities purpose-built for Adaptive Planning.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com .

