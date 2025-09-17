MBOLD Delegation Heads to Canada to Deepen Cross-Border Partnerships on Protein Innovation and Sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS–ST. PAUL, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBOLD, a coalition of Minnesota’s leading food and agriculture companies and institutions, is embarking on a trade mission to Saskatchewan, Canada, this week to build cross-border collaboration in support of innovation that advances greater sustainability and market success in the protein sector. MBOLD is an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership.

Catalyzed by the Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis, the four-day mission includes representatives from SunOpta, Buhler Group, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, MBOLD staff and the Consulate. The visit is part of MBOLD’s broader strategy to accelerate innovation in the sustainability of plant-based and animal proteins and foster binational collaboration in support of a more sustainable and resilient food system.

“We see immense opportunity to partner more deeply with Canadian companies, innovators, and producers to advance sustainable protein solutions that benefit North America —and the world,” said JoAnne Berkenkamp, Managing Director of MBOLD. “This mission is about building relationships and unlocking shared value across the protein innovation landscape.”

During the mission, the MBOLD delegation will meet with leading Canadian organizations, including Protein Industries Canada, Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, the University of Saskatchewan, provincial government leaders and Ag-West Bio, among others. The itinerary also includes site visits and conversations with innovative companies such as Avena Foods, Three Farmers Foods, and Bay State Milling.

This visit builds on MBOLD’s commitment to pre-competitive collaboration and innovation across both plant-based and animal protein systems and is supported by Protein Industries Canada, Ag-West Bio, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Protein industry leaders in Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan, are expected to reciprocate with a visit to Minneapolis in October for the Bridge2Food North America conference, co-hosted by MBOLD, where further announcements and collaborations will be unveiled.

Contact:

Don Ball

don.ball@greatermsp.org

About MBOLD

MBOLD is a coalition of leading Minnesota-based food and agriculture companies and nonprofit organizations including Cargill, Target and General Mills—all working together to accelerate innovation and build a more sustainable and resilient food system. MBOLD is an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership. Learn more at mbold.org.