Lyno AI Officially Announces Presale Expansion Following Strong Early Demand





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, 2025, Lyno AI formally states the extension of the presale phase after an impressive demand during the Early Bird round. The project has sold 637,520 tokens at a price of 0.05 per token and earned a total of 31,876 dollars and is proceeding to the following presale stage where it will be sold at a price of 0.055 per token. There is also a presale giveaway of $100K to presale investors who make a contribution of over $100.

A Market Surge Backdrop Drives the Momentum of Lyno AI.

This expansion of presale is after Bitcoin surpassed its all-time high of around $120,000 in Q3 2025. The leaders in the industry such as Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered forecasted a rise of 150 percent of BTC this year, pointing to an overall market improvement. This kind of momentum puts Lyno AI squarely in the context of a market boom in which its AI-based arbitrage technology is in one of the only positions to benefit retail investors.

Unleash the Real Cross-Chain Power of Traders.

The fundamental idea of Lyno AI is to enable ordinary traders in 15+ chains like Ethereum or BNB Chain. As opposed to presales such as Bitcoin Hyper or Maxi Doge, Lyno AI provides actual utility with autonomous AI arbitrage bots. The bots facilitate cross-chain trading within milliseconds without having to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure, making the opportunities accessible to institutional participants. There was over 2000% growth in early users in the 2024 bull run.

An Audited Security and Industry Assured Vision.





Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope and compliant with the security of smart contracts among investors. Renowned analyst Raoul Pal, who correctly predicted the 770% gain of Solana in 2024, has predicted that Lyno AI could gain up to 1800 percent returns by the fourth quarter of 2025. Its fee sharing model and community governance has placed Lyno far above market heavy presales such as PEPENODE or Snort Bot.

Conclusion: Act Now Before the Surge

The Lyno AI presale offers a great buying opportunity that investors need to rush before the token price increases more and supply decreases. The present day Early Bird cost is 0.05 per token which will shortly reduce to 0.055 then eventually reach 0.10. Besides, all buyers spending more than 100 dollars will get an opportunity of winning a share of the 100K giveaway, shared among ten winners. Lyno AI is a new generation AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform that levels the playing field of retail investors. Secure your position today.

