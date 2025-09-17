Robot Operating System Trends Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Soars as Demand for Collaborative, Mobile Robots Fuels Automation in Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Logistics

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Operating System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Robot Operating System Market was valued at USD 630.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2034.

This growth is being fueled by increasing deployment of collaborative and mobile robots across industries, escalating automation in logistics and warehousing, and rising investment in smart manufacturing systems linked to Industry 4.0. As robotics becomes integral to sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, demand for flexible platforms like ROS is surging. These systems enable seamless integration of IoT, AI, and big data to facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smart production workflows. As a result, businesses are leveraging ROS to scale up robotics initiatives in alignment with evolving automation objectives, improving operational agility and efficiency across multiple verticals.







Adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) and autonomous mobile robots is a major contributor to market expansion. These types of robots support adaptive automation in areas such as material handling, production cooperation, and logistics operations. The sharp uptick in e-commerce has accelerated demand for sophisticated robotics in order processing and warehouse fulfillment. Meanwhile, initiatives tied to industry digitalization are integrating robotics with AI and sensor networks to enable dynamic, intelligent factory settings.



In 2024, the articulated robots segment held the largest share at 35.5%. Known for their reach, payload capacity, and flexibility, articulated robots are widely used in assembly, welding, painting, and handling tasks across diverse industrial environments. When paired with ROS, they offer high adaptability and cost efficiency. Manufacturers are innovating with AI-driven vision tools, force sensors, and predictive analytics to make these robots smarter and more modular, creating ROS-compatible systems customized for distinct industrial use cases.



The automotive segment is expected to reach USD 489.2 million by 2034, thanks to increasing automation in EV battery production, welding processes, and inspection systems. ROS-enabled robots are central to precise sensor calibration, high-volume assembly, and end-of-line testing. Suppliers are focusing on developing modular, ROS 2-compliant robotics solutions tailored to electric vehicle manufacturing, lightweight material handling, and multi-stage quality control, addressing the electrification trend in global automotive production.



U.S. Robot Operating System Market generated USD 192 million in 2024, driven by solid uptake in automotive, electronics, and logistics sectors. The convergence of ROS with cloud robotics, AI-enhanced coordination, and smart warehousing is driving efficiency gains across industrial operations. U.S.-based robotics initiatives are boosted by strong partnerships and compliance with industry standards, providing a solid base for continued expansion.



Leading organizations shaping the Robot Operating System Industry include Fanuc, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and KUKA AG.

Top players in the ROS market are strengthening their foothold by focusing on ROS 2 compatible solutions, ensuring scalability and security in collaborative robotics. They're investing in modular robotic platforms that support AI-enhanced perception and autonomous navigation. Strategic partnerships with automation vendors, system integrators, and industry associations are accelerating deployment in logistics and smart factories. Continuous R&D is being channeled toward embedded vision, force sensing, and predictive analytics to enhance robot intelligence.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $630.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.3 Data mining sources

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Robot type trends

2.2.2 Application trends

2.2.3 End use industry trends

2.2.4 Regional trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid adoption of collaborative and mobile robots across industries

3.2.1.2 Advancements in AI and computer vision integrated with ROS platforms

3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for warehouse automation and logistics robots

3.2.1.4 Rising investment in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives

3.2.1.5 Expanding use of ROS in healthcare and service robotics

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial integration and deployment costs

3.2.2.2 Complexity in interoperability with legacy industrial systems

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Adoption of ROS 2 in autonomous vehicles and AMRs

3.2.3.2 Growing SME demand for low-cost modular robotic solutions

3.2.3.3 Expansion into emerging markets and non-industrial sectors

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Price trends

3.8.1 By region

3.8.2 By product

3.9 Pricing strategies

3.10 Emerging business models

3.11 Compliance requirements

3.12 Patent and IP analysis

3.13 Geopolitical and trade dynamics



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players

4.3.1 Financial performance comparison

4.3.1.1 Revenue

4.3.1.2 Profit margin

4.3.1.3 R&D

4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison

4.3.2.1 Product range breadth

4.3.2.2 Technology

4.3.2.3 Innovation

4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison

4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis

4.3.3.2 Service network coverage

4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region

4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.3.4.1 Leaders

4.3.4.2 Challengers

4.3.4.3 Followers

4.3.4.4 Niche players

4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.4 Key developments, 2021-2024

4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions

4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations

4.4.3 Technological advancements

4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies

4.4.5 Sustainability initiatives

4.4.6 Digital transformation initiatives

4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape



Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc

KUKA AG

Microsoft Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Clearpath Robotics

Locus Robotics

Universal Robots (UR)

Staubli Robotics

Acceleration Robotics

Neobotix

Denso Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Omron Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Apex.AI

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

Husarion sp. z o.o.

acceed GmbH

Wandelbots GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzhb2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment