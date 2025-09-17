Form Release Agents Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Eco-friendly Innovations and Regulatory Support Propel Growth Amid Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Form Release Agents Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Form Release Agents Market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2034.

The increasing need for efficient and long-lasting construction practices is pushing the demand for form release agents. These chemical compounds prevent concrete from bonding with molds or formwork, ensuring clean demolding and high-quality surface finishes. As modern construction grows more complex and quality-driven, the need for consistent and reliable release solutions becomes more prominent. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and sustainable construction practices are pushing the adoption of form release agents in new and existing projects.







Regulatory initiatives supporting greener and more efficient materials are also contributing to the market's expansion. The industry is being transformed by advancements in formulation technologies that are engineered to withstand varying moisture and temperature conditions while meeting the requirements of high-performance building applications. As countries invest in infrastructure upgrades and smart city developments, demand for effective release agents continues to rise, fueling innovation and reinforcing the market's critical role in global construction.



The water-based segment generated USD 537.7 million in 2024, driven by low VOC emissions and environmentally friendly properties. With strict environmental laws in place, especially in regions pushing for greener construction, solvent-based agents are slowly losing preference. These water-based solutions are particularly beneficial in high-speed construction environments where quick drying and performance efficiency are key. Manufacturers are responding to sustainability trends by prioritizing eco-conscious chemical formulations that offer both environmental safety and application effectiveness.



The construction segment held a sizeable growth in 2024. Release agents are essential in maintaining the integrity of molds and improving the visual and structural quality of concrete surfaces. Their utility spans across various concrete applications - from precast structures and tunnel systems to artistic design elements, making them indispensable to efficient and consistent construction performance. These agents not only simplify separation from formwork but also extend mold life and ensure smoother finishes.



North America Form Release Agents Market generated USD 267.6 million in 2024, driven by modern building methods and policy support for sustainable materials. Its leadership is underpinned by advanced infrastructure, high-tech construction tools, and robust investments in R&D for developing high-performance formulations. With regulatory backing and industry-led initiatives supporting eco-friendly innovations, U.S. producers are setting benchmarks for environmentally responsible and performance-driven release agents. Europe maintains a strong foothold by integrating green chemistry into product development while complying with strict environmental standards.



The market is competitive and features a wide array of key players, including Sika AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Chem-Trend L.P., and BASF SE. Leading companies in the form release agents market are adopting multiple strategies to solidify their position. A major focus is on developing eco-friendly, high-performance formulations that comply with international environmental standards.

Firms are increasing their R&D spending to develop bio-based and water-based solutions with superior efficiency and a lower environmental impact. Collaborations with construction firms and raw material suppliers allow quicker integration into ongoing projects and provide real-time performance feedback. Companies are also expanding geographically by entering emerging markets where infrastructure development is accelerating. Digital tools and data-driven systems are being used to optimize formulation performance and ensure consistency.



Companies Featured

Chem-Trend L.P.

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Sika AG

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Croda International Plc

