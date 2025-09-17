Lisa Hugo Coaching Launches Executive Voice & Presence Mastery Program for Global Leaders in UAE, US, UK, and Australia

Dubai, UAE , Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Hugo Coaching, an internationally recognized provider of executive voice and communication training, announced today the launch of the Executive Voice & Presence Mastery Program, a 12-week intensive designed to help senior executives and entrepreneurs strengthen their leadership communication and presence. The program, set to begin October 1, 2025, will be available in four major markets—the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia—addressing the growing demand for advanced executive development in high-stakes business environments.

Distinguished Credentials Drive Program Excellence

Lisa Hugo brings exceptional qualifications to executive leadership development, including recognition as Professional Voice Coach of the Year 2021 – MENA, Most Influential Woman in Communication Coaching 2021 – MENA, and Best Voice & Communication Coach at the UAE Business Awards in both 2024 and 2022.

Her expertise is further validated by specialised certification from the ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, uniquely combining medical voice science with 15 years of professional performance experience.

"Executive presence isn't just about confidence - it's about commanding attention, inspiring trust, and driving results through every word spoken," said Lisa Hugo. "Research shows that leaders who master their voice and presence see dramatic career acceleration, with participants reporting promotions, board recognition, and industry speaking opportunities within months of completing the program."

Proven ROI Delivers Measurable Business Impact

Independent research validates the extraordinary return on investment from executive presence and communication training. Studies demonstrate that organisations investing in leadership communication development achieve:

788% ROI from executive coaching programs focused on presence and communication skills

23% higher profitability in business units led by executives with strong communication abilities

18% greater sales productivity among teams managed by leaders with enhanced presence

47% higher total returns to shareholders over five years for companies with highly effective communication strategies

21–51% reduction in employee turnover under leaders trained in advanced communication techniques

The financial impact extends beyond individual performance. Companies with comprehensive leadership communication programs generate 218% higher income per employee and achieve 24% higher profit margins compared to organisations with minimal investment in these critical skills.

Comprehensive Program Addresses Critical Leadership Gaps

The Executive Voice & Presence Mastery Program addresses the widespread challenge facing 77% of organisations: lack of leadership depth and communication effectiveness.

The program’s methodology targets the “5-Second Impact Principle” - the critical first impression window that determines audience engagement and professional influence.

Core program components include:

Premium One-on-One Coaching: Four hours of personalised sessions focused on communication challenges, voice development, storytelling, and executive presence

Comprehensive Online Library Vault: Curated training modules on voice mastery, confident speaking, breath management, body language, and presentation preparation

Bi-weekly Live Group Sessions: Interactive coaching, Q&A, and real-time feedback

Executive Community Access: Exclusive network for collaboration with ambitious leaders

Professional Podcast Setup Training: Final session focusing on media interview preparation and brand exposure

Target Audience and Market Expansion

The program is specifically designed for C-suite executives, successful entrepreneurs, senior directors, and professionals preparing for advancement to executive roles.

"This program addresses elite-level training for leaders who understand that communication mastery differentiates good from exceptional leadership," Hugo emphasised. "Participants typically see immediate recognition from boards, headhunters, and industry peers."

Transformation Stories Demonstrate Real-World Impact

Graduates of the program report dramatic professional advancement, including promotions to C-suite positions, consultants achieving partner-level status, and entrepreneurs raising significant funding rounds after enhancing their communication presence.

One participant, a general manager in Germany, reported: “The transformation was immediate. Within six weeks, the invitation to present to the board came - something that hadn't happened in the previous five years with the company.”

Another success story involves an oil rig manager in Australia who leveraged enhanced executive presence to transition into senior corporate leadership, crediting the program’s storytelling and voice development components.

Global Market Strategy

The international rollout of the program focuses on four key English-speaking markets:

UAE: Leveraging Dubai's role as a global business hub and Hugo's established reputation in the region

United States: Targeting East Coast financial and consulting sectors where executive presence drives advancement

United Kingdom: Focusing on London's competitive corporate sector where communication skills differentiate leadership candidates

Australia: Meeting the Pacific region's growing demand for high-level executive development

Program Launch and Enrolment

The Executive Voice & Presence Mastery Program officially launches October 1, 2025, with limited enrolment to ensure personalised attention and quality. Interested executives can schedule assessment consultations to determine program fit and development goals.

About Lisa Hugo

Lisa Hugo is an internationally recognised voice and communication coach specialising in executive presence development. Drawing on 15 years of professional performance experience and advanced medical voice training from the ICAHN School of Medicine.

Based in Dubai, Hugo has worked with senior leaders across consulting firms, government organisations, and Fortune 500 companies, helping them transform their communication impact and accelerate their careers. Hugo's client base includes C-suite executives, successful entrepreneurs, and senior leaders seeking to enhance their influence and advance their careers through superior communication skills.

