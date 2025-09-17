Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the digital financial landscape undergoes rapid transformation, the latest insights for 2025 reveal profound shifts in digital payments, real-time infrastructures, and open banking dynamics. The full impact of COVID-19 across digital and card payments, e-commerce, and m-commerce is meticulously tracked, offering vital insights by market.

The landscape of real-time payment systems continues to evolve, with detailed growth statistics showcasing the expansion across various markets. Additionally, advancements in open banking infrastructure, API developments, and the roles of key players are meticulously outlined, indicating significant strides in payment innovation.

Contactless and mobile payment adoption is analyzed through detailed market statistics, illustrating a consumer shift toward more seamless transaction methods. Cryptocurrency, stablecoin, and central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiatives are cataloged, presenting an insightful panorama of the ongoing digital currency revolution.

Updates for 2023-24 spotlight significant movements, including bank mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring processes. Enhanced digital channel usage indicated by customer KPIs and adoption metrics demonstrates the ongoing digital transition within the financial sector.

Mobile banking apps and digital wallet initiatives show progressive updates, further underscoring the shift toward digital solutions. The performance and rollout of payment service providers (PSPs) by country are updated, reflecting the local and regional variations in service delivery and adoption.

The rollout of real-time payment solutions and QR code payment systems are discussed in detail, painting a picture of a rapidly evolving payment ecosystem. Incidences of card fraud, particularly across Europe, are documented to highlight challenges and opportunities in ensuring transaction security.

A keen eye is placed on non-bank card initiatives and co-branded solutions, offering insights into the complex dynamics of modern payment solutions. Emerging trends such as mobile NFC, QR codes, mPOS, and SoftPOS services take center stage, aligning with consumer demands for flexible payment options.

Innovations in payment security through biometric authentication and contactless ATMs are underscored, alongside burgeoning solutions like digital wallets, in-app, and mobile in-store payments.

Additionally, comprehensive data sets illustrate card business dynamics across the years, providing updated tables on growth metrics from 2019-2023 and a forecasting column for 2024. These insights cover a spectrum of metrics, including population demographics, card transactions, ATM and POS terminal statistics, and the proliferation of e-commerce activities.

This exhaustive analysis serves as a strategic compass for stakeholders in the finance sector, helping them navigate the complexities of digital transformation in payments and banking. By exploring these insights, businesses and financial institutions can better prepare for the opportunities and disruptions ahead in the evolving digital economy.

Companies Featured

Banche Popolare

Bancomat

Bancomat SPA

ICBPI

Jiffy

Mercury UK Holdco

Nexi

Visa

