United States AI in Healthcare Market Trends and Competition Report 2025-2033

The U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected at USD 13.26 billion in 2024 and an anticipated CAGR of 36.76% from 2025 to 2033. Several factors, including a robust digital health infrastructure, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and demand for personalized healthcare, catalyze this market's expansion. Technology advancements like AI integration in electronic health records and telehealth are profoundly transforming healthcare delivery.

Government initiatives and the shortage of healthcare professionals enhance the adoption of AI solutions aimed at boosting operational efficiencies. Notable efforts include Amazon One Medical's introduction of AI capabilities in its electronic health system to optimize patient care and reduce administrative tasks.

The burgeoning prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, alongside an aging population, underscores the need for AI in healthcare. According to the CDC, 60% of Americans are afflicted with at least one chronic disease, and the Population Reference Bureau estimates the population of individuals aged 65 or older will reach 82 million by 2050.

The U.S. healthcare landscape is characterized by an advanced IT ecosystem, including comprehensive electronic health records and substantial data repositories. This environment fosters investments by major health tech firms and venture capital in AI healthcare innovations. For instance, Harrison.ai expanded its U.S. operations with a USD 112 million Series C funding, reinforcing its focus on AI-powered diagnostics and workflows.

The rise of telehealth and remote monitoring also propels market growth, with AI systems enhancing patient data analysis and decision-making in virtual care settings. A case in point is VSee Health's collaboration with Tele911 to establish a virtual emergency department, reducing ER crowding and addressing emergency medical staffing needs. Such initiatives are pivotal in making healthcare more accessible, particularly in remote areas, thereby increasing the appetite for AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Report Segmentation

This report predicts country-level revenue growth and analyzes industry trends across segments from 2021 to 2033. The analyst segmented the market according to:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software Solutions

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hardware

Processor

Network

Services

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Connected Medical devices

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Remote Monitoring

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Machine Learning

Deep learning

NLP

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals & Healthcare providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Patients

Others

Companies Featured:

IBM Watson Health

Microsoft Corporation

Google Health

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Tempus AI

Aidoc

Eko Health Inc.

Hinge Health

Abridge

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $221.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.7% Regions Covered United States

