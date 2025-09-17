United States AI in Healthcare Market Trends and Competition Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected at USD 13.26 billion in 2024 and an anticipated CAGR of 36.76% from 2025 to 2033. Several factors, including a robust digital health infrastructure, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and demand for personalized healthcare, catalyze this market's expansion. Technology advancements like AI integration in electronic health records and telehealth are profoundly transforming healthcare delivery.
Government initiatives and the shortage of healthcare professionals enhance the adoption of AI solutions aimed at boosting operational efficiencies. Notable efforts include Amazon One Medical's introduction of AI capabilities in its electronic health system to optimize patient care and reduce administrative tasks.
The burgeoning prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, alongside an aging population, underscores the need for AI in healthcare. According to the CDC, 60% of Americans are afflicted with at least one chronic disease, and the Population Reference Bureau estimates the population of individuals aged 65 or older will reach 82 million by 2050.
The U.S. healthcare landscape is characterized by an advanced IT ecosystem, including comprehensive electronic health records and substantial data repositories. This environment fosters investments by major health tech firms and venture capital in AI healthcare innovations. For instance, Harrison.ai expanded its U.S. operations with a USD 112 million Series C funding, reinforcing its focus on AI-powered diagnostics and workflows.
The rise of telehealth and remote monitoring also propels market growth, with AI systems enhancing patient data analysis and decision-making in virtual care settings. A case in point is VSee Health's collaboration with Tele911 to establish a virtual emergency department, reducing ER crowding and addressing emergency medical staffing needs. Such initiatives are pivotal in making healthcare more accessible, particularly in remote areas, thereby increasing the appetite for AI-driven healthcare solutions.
