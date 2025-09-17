Animal Parasiticides Market Outlook and Competition Report 2025-2030 - Innovations in Ecto- and Endoparasiticides Boost Market Expansion Amid Regulatory Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Parasiticides Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal parasiticides market is projected to grow from USD 13.190 billion in 2025 to USD 17.251 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.51%. This growth is fueled by increasing pet adoption, rising animal health expenditure, and heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases.

Parasiticides, essential for managing ecto- and endoparasites in both companion and agricultural animals, are in rising demand for their role in maintaining animal health and preventing disease transmission. Market growth is further bolstered by product innovations and government initiatives promoting animal welfare, although stringent regulatory challenges are noted.

Market Drivers

A global rise in pet adoption, particularly in urban areas, is a significant market driver, increasing the demand for effective parasiticides to safeguard pet health and prevent zoonotic diseases. Furthermore, the rise in animal health expenditure, significantly in developed regions, supports this trend, with owners and livestock producers investing in advanced treatments. Government and animal welfare organization initiatives have increased awareness of animal-transmitted diseases, highlighting the importance of parasiticides. Innovative ectoparasiticides developments also contribute to market expansion by providing more targeted solutions.

Market Restraints

Challenges arise from stringent regulatory policies governing product approvals, which can delay new parasiticides' market entry and increase development costs. Adhering to diverse regional standards further complicates market access for manufacturers. Additionally, the high cost of advanced parasiticides may hinder adoption in price-sensitive markets such as developing regions. Overcoming these challenges through streamlined regulatory processes and cost-effective innovations will be crucial for sustained growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: The market divides into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides. Ectoparasiticides, targeting external parasites, have a significant share due to their use in companion animals. Endoparasiticides address internal parasites for both companion and agricultural animals. Endectocides, offering dual action against internal and external parasites, are gaining popularity for versatility.

By Animal Type: The market serves companion animals and agricultural animals, with the companion animal segment dominating, driven by rising pet ownership and healthcare spending. The agricultural animal segment remains significant due to the essential role of parasiticides in livestock health and productivity.

By Geography: North America leads due to high animal health expenditure, particularly in the U.S., and widespread pet adoption. Asia-Pacific anticipates rapid growth, driven by increasing pet ownership and livestock production. Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are set for growth, supported by improving veterinary services.

Key Industry Players: Leading companies focus on innovation and expansion, investing in R&D to create advanced parasiticides. Strategic partnerships and product launches are pivotal for positioning in the competitive landscape.

The animal parasiticides market is set for lucrative growth driven by pet adoption, health expenditure, and disease awareness. Despite regulatory and cost challenges, North America and Asia-Pacific present a positive outlook. Industry players need to innovate and adhere to regulations to capitalize on increasing demand across both companion and agricultural animal sectors.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Detailed market insights covering geographic regions, customer segments, consumer preferences, and more.

Competitive Landscape: Understand global player strategies for market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors shaping market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights for strategic decisions in new business streams.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial for startups, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data 2020-2024 & forecast 2025-2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment including regions and countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



