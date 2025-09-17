HVAC Aftermarket Analysis and Forecast 2025-2030: Impactful Trends, Technology Shifts, and Regulatory Pressures Shaping the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Aftermarket - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVAC aftermarket is rapidly evolving, fueled by dynamic regulatory shifts, digital innovation, and steadily rising customer expectations. For senior decision-makers, understanding market transformation, emerging service models, and new regulatory landscapes is essential for maintaining competitiveness and strategic growth.

Market Snapshot: HVAC Aftermarket Growth Trajectory

The HVAC aftermarket grew from USD 82.09 billion in 2024 to USD 87.81 billion in 2025. It is projected to expand further at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64%, reaching USD 120.76 billion by 2030. This trajectory is underpinned by the convergence of digital advancements, evolving environmental standards, and the need for equipment lifecycle extension amid volatile economic conditions. Expansion is also closely linked to the adoption of innovative business models and sustained investments in energy efficiency across prominent global regions.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Coverage of the HVAC Aftermarket

This report provides detailed analysis and segmentation of the HVAC aftermarket, allowing stakeholders to identify new growth opportunities and tailor their strategies according to sector and region-specific needs.

Air conditioners (central, portable, room units), boilers (commercial fire tube, water tube, residential condensing), ducting components (fire/volume control dampers, flexible/rigid ducts, insulation), fans and blowers, furnaces (electric, gas, oil), heat pumps (air, ground, water source), and building management and control systems (cloud-based, on-premise BMS, control valves, sensors, thermostats). Regions: Americas (notably US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others), and Asia-Pacific (led by China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among others).

Americas (notably US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others), and Asia-Pacific (led by China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among others). Companies Covered: In-depth trends and strategies reviewed across market leaders such as Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls International plc, Lennox International, Rheem Manufacturing, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Opportunities in the HVAC Aftermarket

Technological advancements, such as predictive analytics and remote monitoring, continue to transform service delivery and optimize system performance for end users.

Decarbonization goals and evolving energy efficiency regulations are prompting companies to pursue both targeted retrofits and comprehensive system upgrades, with a heightened emphasis on low-impact refrigerants and modular system design.

Omnichannel procurement is now standard, combining online marketplaces with specialist distributors to provide streamlined parts sourcing and consistent technical support.

Rising customer expectations for rapid technical assistance and integrated solutions drive providers to blend digital interfaces with personalized service, reinforcing market differentiation.

Complex and shifting global supply chain pressures are pushing stakeholders to adopt flexible sourcing strategies and invest in advanced procurement analytics tools.

Collaboration between technology providers and traditional HVAC suppliers is accelerating service innovation, as companies expand into new geographical markets and enhance cross-functional expertise.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Regulatory Changes in 2025

The introduction of new United States tariff measures in 2025 is reshaping sourcing and cost-management strategies for HVAC components and replacement parts. Stakeholders are diversifying their vendor networks, prioritizing regional partnerships, and adopting modular, lightweight component designs to mitigate tariff-related expenses. This regulatory environment has underscored the importance of agile supply chains and advanced scenario modeling for sustained operational resilience.

Methodology & Data Sources

The findings in this HVAC aftermarket market analysis derive from a robust, multi-tiered research methodology. Insights were gathered through in-depth interviews with senior executives, comprehensive regulatory and technical literature reviews, and proprietary modeling. Trade data, patent filings, and financial disclosures were analyzed to ensure the resulting trends and forecasts are validated and actionable.

Why This Report Matters: Senior Decision-Maker Value

Gain a clear understanding of the most impactful trends, technology shifts, and regulatory pressures driving the HVAC aftermarket market today.

Identify targeted growth opportunities by region, sector, and product type, enabling informed investments and competitive positioning.

Benefit from granular segmentation and practical recommendations tailored for leaders managing complex supply chains and evolving service portfolios.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $87.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $120.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rising adoption of smart HVAC thermostats integrated with IoT and AI-driven energy management

5.2. Impact of global refrigerant phase-down regulations on aftermarket retrofitting and service offerings

5.3. Growth of subscription-based maintenance services leveraging predictive analytics for HVAC equipment

5.4. Increasing demand for environmentally friendly refrigerant blends with low global warming potential

5.5. Expansion of remote monitoring solutions enabling proactive HVAC fault detection and diagnostics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. HVAC Aftermarket Market, by Service Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consulting & Engineering

8.2.1. Energy Audits

8.2.2. System Design

8.3. Installation & Commissioning

8.3.1. Professional Services

8.3.2. Turnkey Solutions

8.4. Maintenance & Repair

8.4.1. Corrective Maintenance

8.4.2. Predictive Maintenance

8.4.3. Preventive Maintenance

8.5. Retrofit & Replacement

8.5.1. Component Replacement

8.5.2. System Upgrades



9. HVAC Aftermarket Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. E-Commerce

9.2.1. Manufacturer Websites

9.2.2. Online Retailers

9.2.3. Third-Party Marketplaces

9.3. MRO Specialists

9.4. OEM Direct Sales

9.5. Specialized Distributors & Wholesalers



10. HVAC Aftermarket Market, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial

10.2.1. Education

10.2.2. Healthcare

10.2.3. Hospitality

10.2.4. Office

10.2.5. Retail

10.3. Industrial

10.3.1. Chemicals

10.3.2. Manufacturing

10.3.3. Oil & Gas

10.3.4. Pharmaceuticals

10.4. Residential

10.4.1. Multi-Family Buildings

10.4.2. Single-Family Homes



11. HVAC Aftermarket Market, by Product Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Air Conditioners

11.2.1. Central Air Conditioners

11.2.2. Portable Air Conditioners

11.2.3. Room Air Conditioners

11.3. Boilers

11.3.1. Commercial Boilers

11.3.1.1. Fire Tube Boilers

11.3.1.2. Water Tube Boilers

11.3.2. Residential Boilers

11.3.2.1. Condensing Boilers

11.3.2.2. Non-Condensing Boilers

11.4. Ducting Components

11.4.1. Dampers

11.4.1.1. Fire Dampers

11.4.1.2. Volume Control Dampers

11.4.2. Ducts & Fittings

11.4.2.1. Flexible Ducts

11.4.2.2. Rigid Ducts

11.4.3. Insulation Materials

11.5. Fans & Blowers

11.5.1. Axial Fans

11.5.2. Blowers

11.5.3. Centrifugal Fans

11.6. Furnaces

11.6.1. Electric Furnaces

11.6.2. Gas Furnaces

11.6.3. Oil Furnaces

11.7. Heat Pumps

11.7.1. Air Source Heat Pumps

11.7.2. Ground Source Heat Pumps

11.7.3. Water Source Heat Pumps

11.8. HVAC Controls

11.8.1. Building Management Systems

11.8.1.1. Cloud-Based BMS

11.8.1.2. On-Premise BMS

11.8.2. Control Valves

11.8.3. Sensors & Actuators

11.8.4. Thermostats

11.8.4.1. Non-Programmable Thermostats

11.8.4.2. Programmable Thermostats

11.8.4.3. Smart Thermostats



12. Americas HVAC Aftermarket Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa HVAC Aftermarket Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Carrier Global Corporation

15.3.2. Trane Technologies plc

15.3.3. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

15.3.4. Johnson Controls International plc

15.3.5. Lennox International Inc.

15.3.6. Rheem Manufacturing Company

15.3.7. Emerson Electric Co.

15.3.8. Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

