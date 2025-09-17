Nextensa and ION sell Monteco, the first high rise timber office building in Brussels

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels 17 September 2025





Brussels 17 September 2025 - Nextensa and ION have successfully completed the sale of 100% of their shares in Monteco BV, the company owning of the Monteco building in Brussels, to Caisse d’Épargne et de Prévoyance Hauts de France.

Strategically located at the corner of Rue Montoyer and Rue de l’Industrie in the heart of the Brussels EU District, Monteco offers approximately 3,760 m² of prime office space and 14 underground parking spaces. The property is held under a 99-year leasehold starting in 2014 and was fully redeveloped between 2020 and 2022 by Nextensa and ION into the first timber-structured high-rise office building in Brussels. Since its completion at the end of 2022, the building has been fully occupied by Bank Nagelmackers under a long-term lease agreement

The transaction reflects a property valuation of €28 million.



This off-market transaction, with Delta Real Estate AM acting as exclusive advisor to the Purchaser, once again confirms the continued appetite from institutional investors for high-quality and sustainable office buildings in prime locations.





About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)

About ION

ION is a leading project developer and real estate investor active throughout the Benelux with offices in Waregem, Brussels and Antwerp and with €3.1 billion market value of projects under development.With an unconventional perspective on real estate, we see opportunities where others stop. Thanks to our multidisciplinary team, we deliver projects that excel in architectural quality, technical innovation and a sustainable long-term vision. At MIPIM 2025, one of our projects was awarded Best New Development.

As one of the largest independent players on the Belgian real estate market, we combine expertise in speculative developments, public-private partnerships, tailor-made solutions and end-to-end project coordination.

Whether it concerns iconic residential projects, innovative office concepts or large-scale urban regeneration: ION makes a difference with an uncompromising approach that creates sustainable value for both people and the environment.

For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

Kristof Vanfleteren | Chief Executive Officer

ION

Vredestraat 53, 8790 Waregem

+32 56 62 50 50 |marketing@ion.be

www.ion.be

