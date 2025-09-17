Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market, valued at AUD 18.17 billion, continues its steady growth trajectory. Contributing factors include increased mobile commerce penetration, faster delivery expectations, and rising cross-border purchasing.

The order volume has reached 623.1 million shipments, with a notable consumer preference for convenience, digital payments, and higher average order values. Retailers are expanding logistics operations to efficiently serve both metropolitan and regional areas.

Domestically, the e-commerce logistics scene is predominantly strong in Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia. These states leverage their population density, mature infrastructure, and strategic proximity to last-mile delivery hubs. E-commerce transactions are concentrated in major cities like Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne, with promotional activities driving order surges. Western Australia's online order share benefits from robust regional networks and higher income levels.

The regulatory landscape prioritizes digital transaction security and cross-border compliance, with more than 5.6 million households making monthly online purchases as of 2024. Nearly half of all e-commerce transactions utilize platforms like PayPal. Government initiatives aim to bolster digital retail through cyber-security programs, consumer data protections, and SME support. Investment in delivery infrastructure and warehousing continues to propel logistics sector advancements.

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

By Delivery Type: The market is led by standard delivery, accommodating most volume shipments due to its balanced cost structure and extensive geographic reach across urban and rural areas. Express delivery, prevalent in metro regions, caters to time-sensitive demands, especially for electronics and fashion.

By Shipment Weight: Lightweight parcels, typically below 3 kilograms-covering fashion, books, and cosmetics-dominate, thanks to their simplicity in handling and rapid last-mile delivery. Heavyweight parcels such as electronics and furniture occupy a smaller share, constrained by bulk handling needs and specific warehousing requirements.

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly consolidated, with Australia Post, Toll Group, and Couriers Please leading. Investments in parcel automation and express services are high among these firms. DHL and FedEx dominate cross-border logistics, contributing to limited domestic operations.

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

The surge in e-commerce gross merchandise value to AUD 77.72 billion, generating 1.19 billion shipments in FY24, amplifies logistics demand. The prominence of omnichannel retail necessitates integrated warehousing, flexible networks, and tech-driven visibility systems to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Network expansion beyond metropolitan areas accelerates delivery speed and cost efficiency. Strategic alliances with major logistics firms enable broader supply chain reach, supporting sustained growth.

Market Challenges

High last-mile delivery costs in low-density areas remain a significant challenge. Additionally, the slow adoption of automation among small and mid-sized logistics providers contributes to inefficiencies, especially during peak seasons.

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook

As the market advances, enhancement in regional fulfillment infrastructure and increased use of automation is expected. Trends indicate a rising consumer demand for faster, flexible, and transparent delivery services, prompting logistics providers to optimize last-mile networks and integrate technology.

Future Market Opportunities

The expansion of smart lockers and self-service pickup models in urban logistics is anticipated, with collaborations enhancing secure, round-the-clock access. Furthermore, the transition to electric and sustainable delivery fleets aligns with Australia's net-zero vision, shaping a cleaner, more efficient logistics network.

Competitive Landscape

