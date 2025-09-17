Securities Fraud Investigation Into Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing prior guidance on EPS and revenue citing “underperformance in the IP business as [it] had the expectation of deals that did not materialize.” Specifically, the Company stated that results were negatively impacted by “new export restrictions disrupted design starts in China,” “challenges at a major foundry customer,” and “certain road map and resource decisions that did not yield their intended results.”

On this news, Synopsys’s stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Synopsys should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

