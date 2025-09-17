Possibility Lab and CA FWD Announce New Energy Project Benefits Agreement Database

Berkeley, California, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UC Berkeley Possibility Lab and California Forward (CA FWD) announced today the release of the Energy Project Benefits Agreement Database, a new online tool allowing the public to search examples of 328 benefits agreements from across the energy supply chain, from mining to manufacturing to energy generation, and across global geographies. Each agreement is an example of how to establish specific commitments between developers and impacted communities, workers, and/or governments, outlining the distribution of social, economic, and/or environmental benefits generated by a project. The Database is part of the Possibility Lab’s Abundance Accelerator, which has contributed original research and thought leadership to national abundance conversations with a focus on people-centered policy solutions.

“This database is ultimately about how communities are empowering themselves when it comes to development,” said Amy E. Lerman, professor of political science and public policy at UC Berkeley and the Executive Director of the Possibility Lab. “It shows how residents, workers, local governments, and developers have articulated concrete expectations when major energy projects arrive in communities’ backyards. By documenting these agreements, we aim to help communities and others learn from one another and ensure that the benefits and costs of the energy transition are shared fairly.”

The database includes different types of agreements, including Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs), Host Community Agreements, Neutrality and Workforce Development Agreements, Community Benefits Plans, and more. Some of these represent enforceable contracts, while others are simply public commitments. The database was published with information compiled in the summer of 2025. The collaboration to create the online resource launched in December 2024.

“This database is a huge milestone for regions-up economic development, as communities, Tribes, and workers across California can now more readily negotiate with developers on energy projects to ensure their long-term success,” said Kate Gordon, CEO of CA FWD. “One of CA FWD’s goals is to provide shared resources and capacity building for regions—this database is just one step in delivering tangible benefits to communities across the state.”

The database is designed to be a practical tool for those actually negotiating agreements on the ground. For instance: to bolster access and usability, the database includes a robust taxonomy that allows users to sort by industry and supply chain phase, as well as counterparty type (e.g. government, private developer, etc), benefit type, and community characteristics. This taxonomy enables users to easily analyze, compare, and understand commitments across different industry, geographic, and community contexts, helping them identify models and strategies that fit their needs. In addition, the database highlights agreements where benefits are specific to the project itself—for instance, creating high-quality jobs on the project, or land remediation on the project site—to underscore the reality that these agreements can directly benefit communities and reduce overall project risk and cost for developers.

About the University of Berkeley Possibility Lab

UC Berkeley’s Possibility Lab bridges the gap between government and community to drive policy impact. Our team of researchers and practitioners works with state and local partners to design, pilot, and scale new models of community participation for public-sector problem solving. We use our I.M.P.A.C.T. Model to help our partners break down entrenched policy silos and solve big public problems. The Model provides a step-by-step, iterative process to guide government agencies working hand-in-hand with communities to address pressing social issues.

About California Forward

California Forward (CA FWD) is a multi-partisan, non-profit organization building a New California Economy that is sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. We support economic growth using a regions-up approach, stewarding state resources, and building resilience in the face of a changing economy and climate. This ongoing work is done in collaboration with diverse partners—including our California Stewardship Network and leaders from business, community, government, labor, and more. We convene annually at our California Economic Summit, where we work with these partners and others to continue improving and developing programs, policies, resources, and solutions for a truly sustainable economic model.

