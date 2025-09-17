Gardiner & Theobald Strengthens Relationship Between US & UK Businesses to Drive Global Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardiner & Theobald LLP (“G&T UK”), a leading UK-based construction and property consultancy, has strengthened its relationship with its US-based counterpart, Gardiner & Theobald LLC (“G&T US”). This move creates a more unified global organization to deliver best-in-class project management, cost management, infrastructure management and specialist consultancy services across all sectors of the built environment. The transaction was supported by Hennick & Company (“HennickCo”), a long-term partner to some of the world’s leading consulting and specialty advisory firms.

The new partnership with the US enhances the already strong relationship between G&T’s UK and US operations while retaining the autonomy and independence of the US business in North America. It promotes greater transatlantic and global collaboration, positioning the firm for accelerated growth, both organically and through acquisitions, particularly in the dynamic US market. Additionally, while maintaining the distinctive culture of G&T US, the new partnership ensures that the next generation of US-based professionals will have the opportunity to become long-term partners and owners in the US operations of G&T.

G&T US’s existing leadership team will become partners in the business and will continue in their current roles, retaining full autonomy and control over day-to-day operations.

Founded in the UK in 1835, G&T is one of the leading property consultancies in the world and has been operating in the US since 1992. For the 12 months ending 30th March 2025, G&T generated consolidated global revenues of GBP £307 million (US $419 million) and employed more than 1,500 professionals across 18 offices worldwide.

Jonathan Andrew, Managing Partner of G&T US, stated, “This marks an exciting chapter in our firm’s development and positions us for significant growth in the US. Our team is excited about our new partnership, and with the support of a truly global organization we are well equipped to expand operations into new markets, particularly in healthcare, life sciences, education, and infrastructure.”

Andrew Demming, Partner of G&T US, added “G&T US takes great pride in our proven record of success across the United States and the Caribbean, where our talented teams have consistently delivered world-class project management and cost consultancy services on some of the region’s most complex and iconic developments. Our newly aligned partnership with G&T UK, combined with equity ownership for our members, marks an exciting new chapter - one that will drive extraordinary progress, reward dedication, and open opportunities that will shape the future of G&T US for decades to come.”

Adam Glover, Managing Partner of Gardiner & Theobald UK, added, “This partnership deepens the collaboration between our US and UK operations and better positions us for our next stage of evolution. It also provides enhanced opportunities and benefits for both our clients and employees. We welcome our newest partners who will be critical in maintaining our unique partnership philosophy and culture for years to come.”

ABOUT GARDINER & THEOBALD

G&T is a construction and property consultancy with 1,500 dedicated and highly specialised professionals committed to providing World-Class Service to its clients. Founded in 1835, and operational in the US since 1992, G&T provides Project Management, Cost Management, Infrastructure Management and Specialist Consultancy across all sectors of the built environment. The firm is selectively international and operates from a network of offices in the United Kingdom, United States and Ireland. G&T is recognised as one of the leading consultancies in the sector and has delivered some of the world’s most recognisable construction and property projects, including complex corporate office schemes, high-end residential and mixed-use developments, critical infrastructure, energy and utilities projects, five-star luxury hotels, resorts and restaurants, arts, heritage and cultural venues, innovative healthcare and educational institutions, and large-scale industrial, manufacturing, data centre and life-sciences facilities. In August 2024, G&T LLP completed a long-term strategic partnership with HennickCo.

ABOUT HENNICK & COMPANY

HennickCo is a long-term strategic partner to the world’s leading consulting, advisory and professional services firms. As a privately-owned company backed by permanent capital, HennickCo can invest with a long-term time horizon, in any geography, in privately owned or publicly traded businesses, and at any point in the economic cycle. The firm does not have pre-determined investment hold periods and operates in an entrepreneurial fashion. HennickCo’s goal is to identify, invest in and participate in the growth of great professional services businesses in partnership with strong leadership teams and its investment partners.