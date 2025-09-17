SP Funds Expands Access with Launch of Full Fund Lineup on Schwab, Including 6 New Target Date Funds





SP Funds rang The Opening Bell® for the second time at the New York Stock Exchange on December 22, 2023. CEO of SP Funds, Naushad Virji was accompanied by senior management and executives of SP Funds.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Funds, a leading provider of socially responsible and Sharia-compliant investment solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its full family of funds—5 Exchange Traded Funds and 6 -new Target Date Funds—now available on Charles Schwab’s investment platform. These latest additions are tailored to meet the growing demand for ethical, long-term investment strategies, particularly in 401(k) plans and education savings accounts.

Founded on the principles of ethical and value investing, SP Funds has consistently delivered investment products designed for disciplined investors. With this milestone launch, investors can now access the following funds:

SP Funds Exchange Traded Funds Available on Schwab:

SPUS – SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

SPSK – SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

SPRE – SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

SPTE – SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

SPWO – SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF



SP Funds Target Date Funds Available on Schwab:

SPTAX – SP Funds Target Date 2030 Fund (Investor Share Class)

SPTMX – SP Funds Target Date 2030 Fund (Institutional Share Class)

SPTBX – SP Funds Target Date 2040 Fund (Investor Share Class)

SPTNX – SP Funds Target Date 2040 Fund (Institutional Share Class)

SPTCX – SP Funds Target Date 2050 Fund (Investor Share Class)

SPTOX – SP Funds Target Date 2050 Fund (Institutional Share Class)

SP Funds’ Target Date Funds are designed to automatically adjust their asset allocation over time, providing a hands-off and goal-focused solution for individuals saving for retirement or future education expenses.

In addition to Schwab, all SP Funds products are also available through ShariaPortfolio, U.S. Bank, Interactive Brokers (IB), Broadridge, and Pershing.

“We’re thrilled to make our full suite of funds available through the Schwab platform, a trusted leader known for its longevity, reliability, and commitment to investor success,” said Naushad Virji, Chief Executive Officer at SP Funds. “These new Target Date Funds represent our commitment to innovation and to meeting the diverse financial planning needs of the modern investor.”

*Please note that the principal of the Target Date Funds is not guaranteed at any time, including at the target date.

For more information on SP Funds and to view fund details, please visit www.sp-funds.com.

Important Information:

Before investing, you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is available in the prospectus. A prospectus can be obtained by visiting SPUS Prospectus| SPSK Prospectus | SPRE Prospectus | SPTE Prospectus | SPWO Prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor

Contact: Naushad Virji, CEO, SP Funds

Email: info@sp-funds.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b3832e5-56cb-4570-bd44-2a416ee19938