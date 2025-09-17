Esteworld Concludes Four-Day Consultation Series at Covent Garden, London



LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteworld Health Group has concluded a four-day series of face-to-face consultation sessions at its Covent Garden representative office in London, held September 11 to 14, 2025. The program brought Esteworld’s clinical team together with UK-based patients for one-to-one discussions on candidacy, treatment planning, and aftercare across hair transplantation, plastic surgery, and dental aesthetics. As interest in hair transplant in Turkey continues to rise, the sessions offered a local and low-pressure environment for patients to evaluate options and timelines before booking any procedures.

Designed to support informed decision-making, the London consultations covered scalp and hair assessments, realistic outcome planning, travel and recovery timelines, and budgeting considerations. Attendees also received guidance on related procedures such as eyebrow transplantation, rhinoplasty and facial aesthetics, and smile design. This allowed them to understand how combined treatment plans may affect sequencing and recovery.

“Meeting patients in London allows us to listen closely, answer every question, and map a personalized plan before they travel,” said Dr. Burak Tuncer, Medical Director at Esteworld.



“Our priority is to provide trust, clarity, and consistent support across the entire treatment journey, from the first conversation to post-procedure follow-up.”





The Covent Garden office serves as Esteworld’s local touchpoint for UK patients, providing pre-trip consultations and post-return communication channels. This ensures that instructions, expectations, and follow-ups remain clear. For those considering hair transplant in Turkey, the representative office streamlines preparation while keeping patients closely connected to their care team in Istanbul.

Founded in 1994, Esteworld Health Group provides services in hair transplantation, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and dental aesthetics at its centers in Istanbul. The group focuses on patient-centered care, modern clinical technologies, and clear communication before and after treatment.

