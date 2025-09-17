NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has raised over $14 million in its presale with more than 13,500 investors participating. The achievement comes as Solana-focused market observers begin including MAGACOIN FINANCE in emerging altcoin comparisons, highlighting its growing recognition.





Presale Progress in Numbers

With 75% of tokens already sold, MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of Ethereum’s most visible presale events of the year. The project’s incremental pricing model is designed to reward early participants while building long-term momentum.

Total raised: $14 million



$14 million Participants: 13,500+ investors



13,500+ investors Allocation sold: 75% complete



75% complete Launch price: $0.007 per token

Solana as Market Context

Solana’s high-throughput performance and strong developer ecosystem keep it central to crypto conversations. Against this backdrop, market commentary has added MAGACOIN FINANCE into emerging altcoin comparisons, suggesting its fundraising traction warrants inclusion alongside larger names.

Why Analysts Are Including MAGACOIN FINANCE

$14 million raised – announced today.



– announced today. Structured presale model – increasing prices at each stage.



– increasing prices at each stage. Visibility in Solana-linked commentary – recognition in emerging altcoin comparisons.







Looking Ahead

With limited supply left in its presale and references in Solana-related analysis expanding, MAGACOIN FINANCE is positioning itself as one of the Ethereum-based launches to watch in 2025.

Conclusion

Solana remains a benchmark for scalability, but the inclusion of MAGACOIN FINANCE in emerging comparisons highlights how measurable presale performance is driving recognition of new projects.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

