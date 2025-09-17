French Heritage Meets Avantgarde in Roederer Estate New Packaging

PHILO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roederer Estate, a pioneer in crafting exceptional sparkling wines in California’s Anderson Valley, today announced the launch of its redesigned packaging on all existing bottles.

The packaging update coincides with the unveiling of the newly renovated Hospitality Center, reflecting a unified vision for the brand's future. The new space brings a fresh, contemporary perspective while highlighting the winery’s history through an immersive environment that enhances the stunning Anderson Valley landscape. To complement this new vision, the central goal of the packaging redesign is to reinforce the brand's connection to its home. The new labels prominently feature the words "Anderson Valley," which are now larger and more visible.

“Roederer Estate has long been considered a leader in California sparkling wine and, because of its strong brand equity, our decision to refresh the labels was made with careful consideration. Our goal was to achieve a more modern look while maintaining a strong connection to our legacy," said Nicole Carter, President of Roederer Collection’s US Wineries. “We wanted Anderson Valley to be more prominent than it was previously, and we wanted the French heritage to come through because those two components are at the core of our brand identity."

The new design features a matte finish that replaces the former glossy front labels, giving the bottles a cleaner, fresher feel. The logo is now more prominent, and the lettering is larger for enhanced legibility. With fewer embellishments, the design achieves a minimalist elegance that reflects the quality of the wine inside. The back label shares key details such as the disgorgement date and dosage level, celebrating the craftsmanship and precision that define the wines.

To learn more about the winery please visit www.roedererestate.com. Roederer Estate is open daily from 10AM - 5PM excluding major holidays. You can book a wine tasting session here.

About Roederer Estate

Since 1982, Roederer Estate has been dedicated to crafting exceptional sparkling wines in California’s Anderson Valley. Founded by Jean-Claude Rouzaud of Champagne Louis Roederer, the estate was built on the belief that estate-grown fruit and meticulous winemaking are key to quality. Combining centuries-old traditions with the unique terroir of Mendocino County, Roederer Estate continues to produce méthode traditionnelle wines that honor both its French heritage and its California home. Today, under the leadership of Frédéric Rouzaud, the seventh-generation head of Champagne Louis Roederer, Roederer Estate continues to uphold its founding vision, producing exceptional sparkling wines from estate-grown fruit, staying true to the land, and refining the artistry of méthode traditionnelle winemaking.

Editorial Contact:

FINN Partners

roedererestate@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0490bc8f-ef1d-403e-8e1a-ebf3ec647f5a