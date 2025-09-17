The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Supports HHS Secretary Kennedy and Making America Healthy Again (MAHA)

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 13, at its 82nd annual meeting in Chantilly, VA, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) passed the following emergency resolution, which was authored by Wayne Iverson, M.D.:

“Be it resolved that: AAPS enthusiastically supports the intent and concept of the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives as put forth by Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

The resolution acknowledges that Americans are experiencing a crisis of chronic diseases and that there is an urgent need to identify the root causes. Diet and environmental and medical exposures need careful examination, as outlined in the September 9 report regarding Make America Healthy Again (MAHA Report).

Kennedy has stated that he would “prioritize funding studies that replicate past scientific results in aiming for ‘gold standard’ science” and would “want studies to be published with raw data.”

The American Medical Association, in contrast, passed an emergency resolution calling for the Senate to investigate Kennedy’s actions. The AMA called for “immediate reversal of Kennedy’s removal of all CDC vaccine advisors,” a position with which AAPS fully disagrees.

“The position of most medical organizations appears to be that the previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) recommendations on vaccines, and its chosen experts, are above questioning,” stated AAPS General Counsel Andrew Schlafly. “In fact, science is never ‘settled.’ Americans are unhealthy, and all current policies need examination.”

“AAPS strongly supports Secretary Kennedy’s call for objective, unbiased research with proper controls, adequate follow-up, replication, adherence to ethical standards such as informed consent, and exclusion of conflicts of interest from policy making,” Mr. Schlafly concluded.

AAPS agrees with the recommendation in the MAHA Report that “[d]espite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule.” Mr. Schlafly added, “Let that scientific inquiry begin in earnest now, under Secretary Kennedy’s wise leadership.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. It publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Contact: Andrew Schlafly, (908) 719-8608, aschlafly@aol.com