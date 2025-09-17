Terra Metals Inc. and Tonawanda Group Inc. Launch Strategic Exploration Alliance Across Zambia’s Copper-Gold Belt - Drilling Campaign to Commence at Mumbwa as Terra Metals Inc. Prepares New Disclosure on Mwinilunga Geological Corridor

WILMINGTON, Del. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LUSAKA, Zambia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc., a Delaware-registered mineral development company, has entered a strategic technical collaboration with Tonawanda Group Inc. (TGI), a North Carolina– registered exploration and investment company, to jointly advance large-scale copper and gold assets in Zambia. The collaboration begins with activity in the Mumbwa District and is expected to expand into the geologically significant Mwinilunga corridor.

Through its wholly owned Zambian subsidiary, Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. (TPL), TGI currently holds a 6,688-hectare exploration license (35384-HQ-LEL) in the Mumbwa region, adjacent to Luiri Gold’s Dunrobin–Matala deposit, which hosts over 1 million ounces of gold.

Mumbwa: Drill-Ready IOCG-Gold Corridor

Exploration work conducted by TPL and its technical partners has outlined a series of highly prospective features:

Magnetics:

Analytical signal highs, RTP anomalies, and vertical/horizontal derivatives aligned with the Hook Granite–Mwembeshi shear system





Geochemistry:

Gold values up to 1.99 g/t Au, with over 50% of samples exceeding 0.5 g/t

Copper values peaking at 311 ppm, with pit assays returning 2.8% Cu





Structural observations:

Brecciated shale–sandstone contacts, quartz vein mineralization, and widespread copper oxide minerals (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla)





“These aren’t random anomalies—they’re classic IOCG signatures nested in the right structural corridor,” said Katangwa Mushinge, Commercial & Business Development Manager of TGI. “Our drill rig is being commissioned in the coming days, and we will follow up with a detailed announcement as soon as it’s on site.”

Operational Readiness: Drill Commissioning Underway

Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. and Terra Metals Inc. are preparing to launch a fully independent exploration campaign utilizing a newly acquired diamond drill rig rated to over 1,200 meters depth.

“We are now not just compliant—we are competitive,” said Garth Chibangu, Procurement Manager at Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. “Owning and deploying this rig is a game changer. It gives us full control over exploration logistics, costs, and timelines. We drill where the data leads us.”

Mwinilunga: Geological Frontier Under Terra Metals Inc.

Terra Metals’ recently granted Large-Scale License in Mwinilunga, Northwestern Zambia, lies within a structurally complex belt characterized by folded basement domes, fluid conduits, and granite-hosted mineral systems.

“The geological potential at Mwinilunga is quietly extraordinary,” said Mumena Mushinge, Chairman of Terra Metals Inc. “We’re finalizing our interpretation maps now and will release a full technical overview shortly. This partnership gives both companies momentum on two fronts.”

Strategic Partnership: Collaboration Across Licenses

Under the partnership agreement, TGI and Terra Metals Inc. will:

Share geophysical and drilling resources

Exchange geological and geochemical data

Coordinate trenching, logging, and exploration modeling

Release joint updates and co-develop exploration milestones





About the Companies

Tonawanda Group Inc. (TGI) is a North Carolina–registered mineral exploration company focused on building high-value copper and gold assets in Africa. TGI operates in Zambia through its subsidiary Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. (TPL).

Terra Metals Inc. is a Delaware-based mineral and energy company advancing copper, gold, and cobalt projects across Zambia.

Terra Metals is a proud affiliate of the Africa America Resources Group, dedicated to bridging U.S. investment and African resource development.

**Media Contact:**

Savena Donohue Investor Relations

IR@terrametalsinc.com

+1 (443) 362-9102