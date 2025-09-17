KENDALL-JACKSON APPOINTS KRIS KATO TO HEAD WINEMAKER

Santa Rosa, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kendall-Jackson, one of America’s most iconic wineries and home to the country’s #1 selling Chardonnay for over three decades, proudly announces the appointment of Kris Kato as Head Winemaker. Kato steps into the role following the transition of longtime winemaking leader Randy Ullom, who has guided Kendall-Jackson since 1997.

Kato is no stranger to Kendall-Jackson. Since joining the winery in 2014, he has played a key role in shaping its Central Coast program, helping define a fresh, terroir-driven style across Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. A passionate steward of sustainability and environmental stewardship, Kato has led Kendall-Jackson’s efforts in SIP and CCSW certifications and championed winery-wide conservation initiatives, including reducing water usage across Central Coast and Monterey County operations by more than 30%. He brings 25 years of winemaking experience, including nearly two decades working with California’s coastal vineyards and his previous role as winemaker at Carmel Road.

“This is an incredible honor,” said Kato. “Kendall-Jackson has long set the benchmark for American wine. As we continue to evolve, I’m committed to bringing quality at scale and producing wines that are made thoughtfully, with care for both the land and the people who enjoy them.”

As Head Winemaker, Kato will lead Kendall-Jackson’s seasoned winemaking team, including Mark Theis, Fritz Meier, Susan Lueker, Joey Stockton, Tim O’Halloran and Tom Rees, continuing the winery’s commitment to crafting expressive, award-winning wines from estate vineyards throughout California’s premier coastal regions.

“Kris brings a clear vision, a strong connection to our estate vineyards, and a collaborative, innovative leadership style that will shape Kendall-Jackson’s future,” said Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. “After more than a decade working alongside Randy and the team, he’s ready to lead this next chapter.”

Randy Ullom’s three-decade tenure at Kendall-Jackson has helped define the winery’s signature style and global reputation. Named Head Winemaker in 1997, Ullom was instrumental in shaping Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay into America’s best-selling Chardonnay, a title it has held for over 30 years. A recipient of Wine Enthusiast’s prestigious Industry Icon Award, Ullom now moves into an emeritus role, continuing to represent Kendall-Jackson around the world and serve as an ambassador to the trade.

“It’s been an honor to help shape these wines and lead such a talented team,” said Ullom. “Kris has been a valued part of that team for years. He brings a fresh perspective, strong technical expertise, and deep respect for Kendall-Jackson’s legacy. I’m excited to see where he takes the winery next.”

This leadership transition marks a meaningful evolution for Kendall-Jackson, building on a legacy of excellence while embracing the future with renewed energy and vision.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County’s premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America’s #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner’s Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand’s success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson’s vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).

