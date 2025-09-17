Intent IQ, TransUnion, and Involved Media Prove Performance of Audience Amplification in Cookieless Environments

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, TransUnion, and Involved Media today announced the results of a campaign collaboration that showcases the power of audience amplification and the performance impact of reaching consumers across cookieless environments, including highly desirable iOS audiences. As marketers face mounting challenges due to signal loss, privacy shifts, and fragmented device ecosystems, the three companies demonstrated how combining identity resolution and high-quality audience data can restore addressability at scale and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Involved Media’s higher education client was faced with the challenge of engaging hard-to-reach audiences, including over 150 million iOS users and 70 million Safari, Firefox, and Edge desktop users. The solution included leveraging Intent IQ’s data enrichment capabilities and TransUnion’s audience data to engage users and drive performance across all consumer touchpoints. The campaign drove almost 40% more conversions from previously un-targetable environments, while delivering a Cost-per-Lead (CPL) 44% below advertiser target.

Key results include:

+52% incremental impressions across previously unreachable, cookieless environments





across previously unreachable, cookieless environments +38% more conversions attributed to cookieless audience activation





attributed to cookieless audience activation 8% lower eCPMs on cookieless inventory compared to cookie environments



“Reaching high-value audiences in cookieless and privacy-first environments requires more than a workaround. It demands a strategic shift,” said Shukmei Wong, SVP, Omnichannel Media at Involved Media. “By collaborating with Intent IQ and TransUnion, we uncovered a solution that reintroduces identity, addressability, and measurement into platforms like iOS and Safari that are often dismissed as unreachable, transforming them into efficient, performance-driving channels for our client.”

“This campaign proves that marketers no longer have to settle for shrinking audiences or sub-par performance,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO of Intent IQ. “By combining Intent IQ’s audience amplification and activation solution with TransUnion’s audience data, we’re helping agencies like Involved Media restore scale and improve performance by engaging users in environments where traditional identity signals are missing and audiences are often most desirable.”

“The ability to activate high-quality audiences across all digital environments is critical for marketers navigating today’s complex, privacy-first world,” said Brian Silver, EVP, Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “Our collaboration with Intent IQ shows how identity-powered solutions can unlock more addressability and performance for partners like Involved Media in places marketers have historically struggled to reach.”

The partnership sets a new benchmark for agencies and advertisers seeking to overcome blind spots in programmatic strategy. By combining the power of TransUnion data and Intent IQ’s audience amplification and activation solution, marketers can now extend the value of their audience investments and drive performance across all environments, not just those that rely on cookies.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is an identity resolution platform that helps marketers reach their target audience accurately and at scale in any publisher environment, including cookieless. Intent IQ’s platform delivers outstanding, measurable campaign results while simultaneously increasing publishers' revenues. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Involved Media

Involved Media is a full-service, independent media agency specializing in data-guided media strategy and buying, performance-driven tactical planning, proprietary research, custom reporting & analytics, and more. Based in New York City, the company is part of a global network with locations in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and Madrid, Spain, empowering its mission of offering trusted service with high-impact results. Involved Media is an AMS (Active Media Services) company. For more information, visit www.involvedmedia.com .

