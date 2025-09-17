The Data Centre Companies Shaping 2025 - Report Out Now

Who’s Shaping the Data Centre Industry in 2025? Find Out Now

LONDON - 17 September BizClik, the global digital media and events company, together with its brand Data Centre Magazine , has released its highly anticipated Top 100 Data Centre Companies 2025 report, which includes AWS, Telehouse, Oracle, Meta, NTT Data Centers, and more.

The annual ranking recognises the world’s leading companies in data centre operations, design, sustainability, and innovation. From technology providers and infrastructure leaders to pioneers in efficiency and resilience, the Top 100 highlights the organisations shaping the future of global digital infrastructure.

The 100 Companies report is a trusted reference point for industry professionals, investors, and technology leaders looking to understand the businesses leading the way in data centre development and operations.

View the 100 Data Centre Companies.

"In the past decade, data centres have moved from being hidden infrastructure to a vital pillar of the global economy. Once criticised for energy use, the industry now leads in sustainability through renewable energy, advanced cooling, and efficiency innovations. “With AI driving new demand, the 2025 Companies list recognises the organisations building greener, smarter systems for a more responsible digital future,” said Lewis Vaughan, Chief Commercial Officer at BizClik.

Why the 100 Companies Shaping the Industry Matter

The Top 100 has become one of Data Centre Magazine’s flagship features, providing industry leaders, partners, and analysts with a definitive reference point for the companies driving global infrastructure. It is widely read by senior executives and decision-makers across the data centre, cloud, connectivity, and technology ecosystems.

Read the full press release here .

Diverse Leadership Across the Industry

The 100 Data Centre Companies 2025 demonstrate excellence across multiple areas:

Cloud Leaders - delivering global-scale platforms that enable digital transformation and accelerate adoption of AI and advanced workloads.



Colocation Providers - offering highly connected, resilient facilities that empower enterprises to scale securely and flexibly.



Infrastructure and Engineering Specialists - redefining standards in design, build, and energy-efficient operations.



Sustainability Champions - embedding net-zero strategies, renewable energy, and circular economy practices to set new benchmarks for responsibility.



Technology Innovators - applying automation, edge computing, and advanced analytics to improve reliability and performance.





Meet Data Centre Champions at Data Centre LIVE 2026

Data Centre Magazine will be taking Data Centre LIVE to London in May 2026. Don’t miss the chance to meet some of the Top 250 companies in person.

Explore the event here.

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine is a BizClik brand, providing industry news, insights, and analysis for global executives in data centres, cloud, connectivity, sustainability, and digital transformation. Through its digital platform and global events, Data Centre Magazine connects leaders and decision-makers driving the future of digital infrastructure.



Read the september magazine here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit.

Media Contacts

Izzy Hutchin - Pr Executive, BizClik

Izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com