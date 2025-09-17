BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE – PGRE), Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TRML), BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - BTBD), WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE - WOW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TRML)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SHCO will be acquired by Novartis AG (“Novartis”) for $48.00 per share in cash at closing, or a total equity value of approximately $1.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Tourmaline Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - BTBD)

Under the terms of the agreement, BT Brands will merge with Aero Velocity Inc. (“Aero Velocity”). On the closing of the transaction, Aero Velocity’s stockholders are expected to own approximately 89% of the combined company, and existing BT Brands stockholders are expected to own approximately 11% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the BT Brands Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE – PGRE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Paramount Group will be acquired by Rithm Capital Corp. (“Rithm”) for $6.60 per fully diluted share, a total cash consideration of approximately $1.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Paramount Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE - WOW)

Under the terms of the agreement, WOW will be acquired by affiliated investment funds of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners (“Crestview”) for $5.20 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the WOW Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

