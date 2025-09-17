Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 6–7 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has begun for the anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 , taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than three weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit.

Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions.

Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals.

A notable highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering.

Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more.

Expanded Networking and Event Features

This year’s edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools.

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Lucky Draw

Participation in the lucky draw will follow these steps:

Online registration for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Attendance at the event on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Collection of the Forex Expo badge at the registration desk, where a coupon will be provided. Completion of the coupon and placement in the ballot box located near the registration area. Presence at the live lucky draw on Day 2 at 5 PM in the Main Conference Hall.





Prizes

Grand Prize : Jetour X70 FL (one winner).

: Jetour X70 FL (one winner). AED 1500 Cash : Five winners.

: Five winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten winners.





Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai

As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact.

Registration for Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is available free of charge through the official event website .

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is the region’s leading event for traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions. Organised by HQ MENA, the expo is held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together the global forex and trading community for two days of high-impact networking, product showcases, and expert-led conference sessions.

About HQ MENA

HQ MENA is a leading event organiser based in the UAE, focused on delivering world-class exhibitions and conferences across fintech, finance, and online trading. Its mission is to connect global companies with high-intent audiences through content-rich, high-energy event experiences that drive real results.

Contact

Niyaz Mohamed

HQ Mena

marketing@hqmena.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b5749b-16a0-437c-bdd8-ea8354c4f5ce