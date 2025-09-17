AE2S Announces New Office in Boise

Boise, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AE2S announces the opening of the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm’s first office in the State of Idaho. The new AE2S office is located at 2537 W. State Street, Suite 220 in Boise.

“We are excited to establish AE2S as a local business in the City of Boise and look forward to continuing to share a fresh perspective with communities throughout the region,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO.

Cody Sprague, PE, is the Operations Manager of the AE2S Boise office. He is from Idaho and has spent the past decade working on water supply and wastewater treatment projects for a variety of Idaho clients. “I am incredibly excited to help build the Boise AE2S office! This new role brings my past experiences here together with AE2S to deliver incredible projects and extreme client service to the communities of Idaho,” he says.

AE2S focuses its service offerings on drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater while also providing a suite of complementary services. The water-focused firm began in the upper Midwest in 1991 and has been growing throughout the Rocky Mountain states for several years. The new Idaho location is the 22nd AE2S office across eight states.

An open house will be scheduled in early 2026 to celebrate the new office in Boise.

ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is a 100% Employee-Owned civil/environmental consulting engineering firm. At our core, AE2S is about people - our clients, the people they serve, our employees and their families. Our primary service is water – drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater system consulting. We are committed to leading the water industry in creative and innovative solutions, and to being partners in developing a shared vision for a better future. For more information, visit ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.