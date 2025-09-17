Investor Reports Highlight Lyno AI Presale Growth as Market Attention Builds





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI presale development is drawing huge fiscal attention. Over 637,520 tokens have been sold already during the Early Bird stage, generating 31,876. This movement is indicative of the increasing confidence with the strengthening of the crypto market cap.

Market Dynamics Signal Boom Prospect.

Lyno AI reports to investors on September 17, 2025, show that the company is selling more presales than its major rivals. Although BlockDAG was able to raise that amount (405 million) without AI innovation and BlockchainFX just concentrated on trading hubs, the neural network technology of Lyno brings a certain advantage. It automatically scans Polygon or Arbitrum real-time oracle feeds and allows arbitrage opportunities such as grabbing a flash loan profit during the DeFi boom on Solana. These features introduce specificity and speed that has been controlled by institutional traders and made it available to retail investors.

Breakthrough Technologies and Community Power at Lyno AI.





Lyno AI has a multi-layered security design and Cyberscope -audited smart contracts, which provide trust. Its artificial intelligence-based protocols make trades in milliseconds across more than 15 blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. The community governance of the platform empowers the token owners of the $LYNO who direct the upgrades and enjoy a 30% fee burn that adjusts the amount of tokens in circulation. Another way investors can be involved is in the Lyno AI Giveaway, in which presale investors spending over 100 in tokens are eligible to win 10,000 of them as part of a 100,000 token prize pool to be shared between ten investors. The initial price is Early Bird, i.e. 0.050 per token, the next step is Early Bird i.e. 0.055 and the final target is 0.10.

Hoard Your Space Before the Next Rush.

As the price of Bitcoin shoots above $118,000 and the inflows of Ethereum ETFs hit over 113 million, the stage is set to launch Lyno AI. Analysts such as Michael van de Poppe forecast that Lyno AI might be able to give a 2200 per cent rise by the end of the year because of its advanced arbitrage technology that could be able to capture the Solana 12.89 billion volume of DEXs. Lyno is a unique experience to retail investors as it is audited by Cyberscope and supported by advanced AI. Aggressive cross-chain arbitrage players must move in and get their position before prices take off.

The Lyno AI presale is still gaining traction. Investors are encouraged to join in time to reap the rewards of this innovative, AI driven platform and community based governance.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd85a751-d5a8-4d27-a3b5-c63966cd66b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc26122b-bcf2-4544-b10f-2d6a3f3b13e7