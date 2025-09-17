Dana Investment Advisors Launches Two New ETFs: Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF (DUNK) and Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF (DIVE)

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Investment Advisors, Inc., a boutique asset management firm with over four decades of experience guiding investors through evolving market environments, today announced the launch of two new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in partnership with Tidal Financial Group. The Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DUNK) and the Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVE) represent an expansion of Dana's product lineup, building on its established separately managed accounts and mutual fund offerings to meet growing investor demand for ETF vehicles.

Founded in 1980, Dana Investment Advisors advises on over $9.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025. The firm has successfully managed the investment strategies underlying DUNK and DIVE in separate account formats for over five years, demonstrating a track record of performance in unconstrained equity and concentrated dividend approaches.

"We are excited to launch these new vehicles as an addition to our existing lineup of separately managed account strategies and mutual fund offerings," said Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer at Dana Investment Advisors. "We view this as an evolution of our firm responding to market dynamics and investor demand for exchange-traded funds. By partnering with Tidal Financial Group, we are able to bring these time-tested strategies to a broader audience in a flexible, tax-efficient ETF structure."

The Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF (DUNK) seeks long-term growth of capital. This actively managed ETF invests primarily in equity securities of U.S.-listed companies engaged in or poised to benefit from disruptive technologies, such as e-commerce, cloud computing, electric vehicles, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Employing a high-conviction strategy, DUNK typically holds 15 to 30 domestic equity positions, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and clear valuation frameworks. The fund adopts an unconstrained approach, not limited by market capitalization, sector, or investment style, with a primary emphasis on large-cap companies (market capitalization of $10 billion or more). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets are invested in equity securities.

The Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF (DIVE) seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. This actively managed ETF invests in approximately 25 to 35 primarily dividend-paying equity securities across most U.S. equity market sectors, targeting companies with attractive dividend characteristics and robust fundamentals. DIVE focuses primarily on large-cap companies (market capitalization of $10 billion or more) and invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities under normal circumstances.

Both ETFs are sub-advised by Dana Investment Advisors, with Tidal Investments LLC serving as the investment adviser. Tidal Financial Group, a leading ETF solutions platform, provides comprehensive support for the creation, operation, and growth of these funds, facilitating Dana's entry into the ETF space.

Investors can access DUNK and DIVE on the NYSE Arca exchange. For more information, including prospectuses, fact sheets, and performance data, visit www.danaetfs.com or contact Dana Investment Advisors at 1-800-765-0157.

About Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Dana Investment Advisors is an independent asset management firm based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, dedicated to guiding investors through ever-changing market environments since 1980. With a focus on equity and fixed income strategies, Dana offers separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and now ETFs to institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit www.danainvestment.com.

About Tidal Financial Group Tidal Financial Group is a leading white-label ETF solutions platform that facilitates the creation, operation, and growth of ETFs. Partnering with over 75 issuers and managing assets exceeding $45 billion, Tidal provides end-to-end services including strategy planning, regulatory compliance, portfolio management, marketing, and distribution to help asset managers like Dana Investment Advisors bring innovative products to market. For more information, visit www.tidalfinancialgroup.com .

