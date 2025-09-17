SNAP INVESTORS NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Snap Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) securities between April 29, 2025 and August 5, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, October 20, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Snap class action lawsuit. Captioned Abdul-Hameed v. Snap Inc., No. 25-cv-07844 (C.D. Cal.), the Snap class action lawsuit charges Snap and certain of Snap’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Snap operates as a technology company.

The Snap class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Snap’s expected advertising revenue and anticipated growth while emphasizing potential macroeconomic instability. In truth, according to the complaint, Snap’s optimistic reports of advertising growth and earnings potential fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on Snap’s ability to execute on its potential and Snap was already experiencing the ramifications of a significant execution error when defendants claimed a lack of visibility due to macroeconomic conditions.

The Snap class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 5, 2025, defendants released disappointing second quarter fiscal year 2025 results, disclosing that advertising revenue decelerated significantly in the quarter, in part, due to Snap having “shipped a change that caused some campaigns to clear the auction at substantially reduced prices.” On this news, the price of Snap stock fell more than 17%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Snap securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Snap class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Snap class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Snap class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Snap class action lawsuit.

