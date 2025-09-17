Backcountry, the Premier Destination for Outdoor Adventurers, Proudly Rolls out the all-new Summit Club+ Loyalty Program

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backcountry, the leading premium destination for outdoor gear and apparel, announced today the launch of its all-new Summit Club+ loyalty program.

Great adventures start with the right gear, and Summit Club+ members get more than just gear—they get perks. Membership benefits include 10% instant cashback that can be earned and redeemed on all product purchases, including sale and even final sale items.* Members will also receive free 2-day shipping within the continental United States, a 20% off birthday reward, and get matched with their own personal Gearhead, who is standing by to provide expert advice on selecting the perfect gear for their next adventure. The Summit Club+ loyalty program costs $49 per year, and rewards can be redeemed in any of Backcountry’s retail stores, on Backcountry.com, or on Competitivecyclist.com.

“At Backcountry, our Gearhead experts are constantly sharing customer feedback” said Backcountry’s interim President Kevin Lenau. “We heard that customers were consistently asking for a straightforward rewards program that applies to all products and is unlike typical rewards programs, which delay rewards or restrict redemption, and we believe we have delivered on these requests. We’re confident that the Summit Club+ loyalty program is the best in the outdoor industry.”

The Summit Club+ loyalty program is strengthened by a growing portfolio of partner perks aimed at getting people outdoors. Current offerings include: $100 off a Mountain Collective pass, $140 off a camper rental from Outdoorsy, and $50 off a USA Cycling race membership.

Customers can join Summit Club+ by adding the membership to their cart on Backcountry.com or Competitivecyclist.com, purchasing it in one of Backcountry’s retail stores, or by contacting a Gearhead at 1-801-204-4655 or via the chat function on Backcountry.com.

Not ready to join for $49 per year? Summit Club+ also includes a free membership option, which provides a 10% birthday reward, along with early access to exclusive product launches, promotions, and member-only offers.

For more information on Summit Club+ or Backcountry, please contact Corinne Baud (corinne.baud@rygr.us) and Kaitlyn Harvie (Kaitlyn.harvie@rygr.us).

About Backcountry

Established in 1996, Backcountry has become a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, offering a curated selection of premium products from nearly 800 brands both online and across nine U.S. locations. In addition to the Backcountry flagship, the company operates Competitive Cyclist, a dedicated destination for premium road, gravel, and mountain bike gear, and Steep & Cheap, its outlet for past-season and overstock deals. Backcountry expanded its portfolio in 2025 with the acquisitions of Level Nine Sports and BikeTiresDirect, further strengthening its position across snow sports and cycling.

* Summit Club+ members earn 10% cashback on the merchandise subtotal of each eligible order. No cashback is earned on taxes, shipping, gift cards, Seel Worry-Free Delivery, return labels, exchanges, event tickets, and the membership fee. Cashback has no cash value and is non‑transferable. Cashback cannot be used to buy gift cards or to pay the Summit Club+ renewal fee.



